Global Optimism Outlook Survey of 23 countries demonstrates great hope for the future

Indians optimistic about mankind’s ability to combat climate change

Survey of 20,000 + was commissioned by Expo 2020 Dubai and conducted by YouGov



​Indians believe technological advances and knowledge sharing are important ways to connect people globally and create a better future, a new survey has revealed.

Commissioned by Expo 2020 Dubai, and conducted by YouGov, the Global Optimism Outlook Survey tracked people’s priorities for the future, looking at sustainability, economic growth, technology, travel, and more.

More than 20,000 people across 23 countries were surveyed, broken down by geographic region, gender, employment, marital status, and income. Despite the breadth of diversity, it appears the majority of the world is closely aligned when it comes to the key issues facing the planet’s future



A call for an integrated and borderless world

In line with global findings, collaboration and communication across cultures and borders appeared as a prevalent theme. The majority (88%) are optimistic about the future of global trade, signifying the desire for a unified and physically connected world.

The expectation of such a unified world is further reinforced by the results showcasing the power of individuals and communities in shaping the world. Most Indian respondents believe that individuals and communities (92%) will play an important role in shaping the future through greater collaboration. Communication (92%) and greater knowledge sharing (93%) were both ranked highly as priorities to unlocking a better future.

In addition, an overwhelming majority foresee technological advances playing an important role in building communities (91%) and connecting people (93%) globally.

Creating a better future and unlocking possibilities

When it came to unlocking opportunity, knowledge gathering, learning and access to education (71%), and access to resources (61%), were key drivers – along with high-tech solutions (60%). In terms of economic development, Indians surveyed felt that easier access to education (60%) and knowledge (59%) were key areas being focused on in the country.

Encouraging happiness as a means of effectively unlocking opportunity in the future was cited by 57% of those questioned. Interestingly, 66% of the older generation placed more emphasis on encouraging happiness in comparison to only one in two of the younger generation (50%).

The majority of those surveyed also believe that sustainable solutions are vital to creating a better future, with 80% expressing their confidence in humankind’s ability to combat climate change (80%), significantly higher than the global average of 58%.

Sustainability also remained firmly on the agenda when respondents were asked to highlight what they would most like to experience in 2050. Sixty-five percent said plastic-free oceans, 62% said zero-waste buildings, and 61% opted for carbon-free travel.

Her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General of Expo 2020 Dubai said “In just over a year, Dubai and the UAE will be bringing the world together for the World Expo, in a spirit of collaboration, and creating an open global dialogue that allows us to look towards the future with renewed optimism.”



“We developed the Global Optimism Outlook Survey to help us understand what the citizens of the world believe will shape a better future. People from around the world have spoken, and we are listening. The results show that we are more connected than we may believe. That dialogue, communication and collaboration are essential, and that we are united in our desire to create a happier, more inclusive, cleaner planet. Whether you’re sitting in South America, China, or here in the UAE, we’re connected in our passions for a better future” she added.

Global outlook

On a global level, the results highlight nine in 10 respondents believe that individuals and communities can shape the future through greater knowledge-sharing, communication, and collaboration.

Knowledge-sharing, learning, and greater access to education also stood out as dominant themes across all regions: Middle East (55%), Western and Eastern Europe (61%), Asia (61%), North America (63%), South America (68%), and Africa (72%).

Overall, South America (74%) is the most optimistic region, followed by Africa (64%), the Middle East (60%), Asia (57%), North America (50%) and West/East Europe (50%).

About Expo 2020 Dubai

Expo 2020 Dubai will bring together millions of people for The World’s Greatest Show, celebrating human brilliance and achievement under the theme ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’.

The six months from 20 October 2020 to 10 April 2021 will be a moment in time to be part of an unparalleled event. We are extending a warm Emirati welcome to the world: 25 million visits are expected, with many visitors expected to come more than once 70 per cent of visitors anticipated to come from outside the UAE, the largest proportion of international visitors in the 168-year history of World Expos

An entertaining global celebration with something for everyone, Expo 2020 will wow visitors with 60 daily events across 173 days, showcasing the best of music, technology, creativity and culture, while 200 F&B outlets will feature famous chefs and cuisine from every corner of the world

Expo 2020 will be an endless journey of discovery. Visitors will have access to the latest innovations and breakthroughs, with more than 200 participants – including 192 nations, multilateral organisations, businesses and educational institutions – coming together to highlight real-life solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges

Expo 2020’s sub-themes of Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability will inspire visitors to make a conscious effort to think and live differently, and give them renewed optimism that, through collaboration, it is possible to make a lasting change to the world

The first World Expo to take place in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) will be located on a 4.38 sqkm site adjacent to Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai South



About World Expos

In 1851 the Crystal Palace was the centrepiece of London’s Great Exhibition – the first World Expo. It celebrated the man-made industrial wonders of a rapidly changing world. Architecture, contents and a theme, ‘Industry of All Nations’, were combined to create a big idea of nations meeting nations in shared technological and commercial progress. In more recent years, participants in World Expos, including governments, international organisations and companies, have gathered to find solutions to universal challenges and to promote their achievements, products, ideas, innovations, their national brand, and their nations as destinations for tourism, trade and investment.

World Expos are held under the auspices of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), the intergovernmental organisation responsible for overseeing and regulating international exhibitions (‘Expos’) and for fostering their core values of Education, Innovation and Cooperation. Today, four types of Expos are organised under the BIE’s auspices: World Expos, Specialised Expos, Horticultural Expos and the Triennale di Milano.