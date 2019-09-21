The importance of getting quick access to funds during an emergency cannot be stressed enough. A quick and convenient source of funds allows you to focus on the crisis at hand and tackle it, rather than worrying about the means to make it happen. While a personal loan may seem to be the best financing option at such a time, a loan against property scores high on many grounds. Since a personal loan is unsecured, you pay a higher interest rate, which can inflate your monthly expenditure.



As opposed to this, you can get a loan against property at a comparatively lower interest rate, since it is secured. But, as there is collateral involved, you may think that it takes time in terms of application and approval. However, the Bajaj Housing Finance Limited Loan Against Property combines speed with affordability to give you the best option for urgent financing. Read on to learn how you can benefit.



Loan Against Property from Bajaj Housing Finance Limited



With the Bajaj Housing Finance Limited Loan Against Property, the benefits you avail, go beyond just an attractive rate of interest. In fact, depending on the security that you pledge, you can get funds up to Rs.3.5 crore in as soon as 72 hours, so that you can meet your emergency without deferment or delay.



Here’s all that you can stand to benefit from when you choose the Bajaj Housing Finance Limited Loan Against Property.



Qualify quickly by meeting simple eligibility criteria



You can now do away with complicated eligibility criteria and qualify for the loan with ease when you choose BHFL’s Loan Against Property. To qualify, you simply have to meet the criteria pertaining to your age and employment. Besides this, you must own a property in a city that features on Bajaj Housing Finance Limited’s approved list.



Speed up approval by submitting minimal documentation



To prove your eligibility, you need to submit a few documents, so you can focus on your emergency instead of loan processes. These documents are as follows.

Identity proof

Address proof

ITR

PAN card

Document copy of the property you want to pledge

Latest salary slips, if you’re salaried

Last 3 months’ bank account statements if you’re salaried and 6 months’ bank account statements if you’re self-employed



On successful verification of the documents, BHFL quickly approves your application and disburses funds in as soon as 72 hours! With instant finance, you can meet your emergency needs on time. What’s more, you can opt for a doorstep pick-up of documents from your workplace or home so you can cut down on travel and stress.



Get a high-value sanction to meet your emergency needs



What makes this loan ideal for emergencies is that apart from a simple application process and quick disbursal, you can avail financing that runs into crores depending on factors such as whether you’re salaried or self-employed, as well as the property that you’re offering as collateral. With such a high-value sanction, you can meet any emergency, be it medical, business or professional with ease and cover all expenses without compromising.



Enjoy easy terms to make repayment convenient and pocket-friendly



Finally, to facilitate easy repayment, the lender offers a flexible tenor. Since the tenor has a significant role to play in your EMI, you can determine an affordable monthly payment using the EMI calculator, and choose the right tenor accordingly. This way, you can pay your EMIs without overshooting your budget.



When an emergency shows up, capitalise on your existing property and mortgage it to avail of a high-value Loan Against Property with Bajaj Housing Finance Limited to address it like a pro. Before initiating the application process, view your tailor-made deal and apply via the same to further speed up approval. Check your pre-approved offer to do this right away!

About Bajaj Housing Finance Limited



Bajaj Housing Finance Limited (BHFL) is a 100% subsidiary of Bajaj Finance Limited – one of the most diversified NBFCs in the country with 19 product lines across consumer, commercial and SME finance catering to more than 21 million customers across the country. Head quartered in Pune, Bajaj Housing Finance Limited offers finance to individuals as well as corporate entities for purchase, construction and renovation of homes or commercial spaces. It also provides loan against property for business or personal needs as well as offers working capital for business expansion purposes. It also offers finance to builders and developers engaged in construction of homes. The company enjoys highest long-term credit rating of AAA (Stable) by CRISIL and IND AAA (Stable) by India Ratings and highest short-term credit rating of CRISIL A1+ by CRISIL and IND A1+ by India Ratings.



