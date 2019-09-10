Rummy Passion

In the Indian market which has quickly become cluttered with numerous brands, it is now crucial for producers to conduct stringent quality checks to keep their sanctity intact. The same idea extends for online rummy companies too. One of the top rummy websites in India – Rummy Passion is renowned for offering best-in-class rummy games. To ensure that all players get access to fair and sustainable gaming, the site has opted for Self-Regulation. Self-Regulation – A Must for Fair Gaming Experience

Ever since the game of rummy has transformed digitally, the popularity of Online Rummy has progressed by leaps and bounds. Not to mention, sites like Rummy Passion which have continually evolved and reinvented themselves to grow the popularity of this card game by far exceeding the expectations of players. To achieve the goal, the site has espoused the latest self-regulatory practices. Another development is the formation of the TRF (The Rummy Federation) which has the buy in of major rummy operators and Rummy Passion has united with the alliance to further the cause. TRF – The Non-Profit Self-Regulatory Organization

To bring trustworthiness and transparency in the rummy gaming industry, a self-regulatory organization – TRF (The Rummy Federation) has come into existence. TRF is the gold standard for the online rummy industry in the country and has successfully set an example for its competitive online businesses. The body brings in high standards in terms of software integrity, objective marketing, and responsible gaming. Other than this, the Federation aims to promote ethical gaming, including rummy as merely a game of skill and make gaming platforms more trustworthy for millions of players. Overall, we can say that TRF is a good initiative taken by the online rummy industry to adopt good gaming practices proactively. How Did the Need of TRF Arouse?

For years a myth has been prevalent in many minds that Rummy is a gamble. They also think that the game is illegal to play in India. That isn’t true at all. A judgement by the Supreme Court of India has clearly stated that the Rummy is a game of skill and can be operated legally in India. This verdict has led to the commencement of various online gaming portals countrywide. Besides, the gaming industry also required certain regulations to ensure that no rummy operator is trapping gamers and conversely, gamers too take rummy as a source of entertainment. The point is to separate Indian rummy as a game of skill and break the preconceived notion that it is gambling or a game of chance. That’s why TRF – The Rummy Federation came into existence. All leading online rummy operators joined hands to build “The Rummy Federation” as a need to self-regulate the booming rummy industry and offer a responsible gaming environment to all players. How Self Regulations Leads to Fair Gaming?

To facilitate trustworthy and fair gaming platform to all avid rummy gamers, TRF has set certain measures, and these are: To assure that the cards that are distributed to players are random, The Rummy Federation – TRF imposes the use of software tools called RNGs – Random Number Generators to all rummy operators.

The RNGs – Random Number Generators used by numerous rummy portals must be tested by independent gaming software testing agencies, like iTech labs , in Australia.

Rummy operators will then have to undergo regular checks to make sure that they are conforming with TRF guidelines.

Certain security tools should also be arrayed by gaming companies to keep fake players aside and avoid any fraudulence. For example – Implementation of the KYC process restrains the entry of any fraudulent player/s.

Operators must adopt practices to avert players from collecting credit for playing games. Players’ spending habits should be analysed and should guide them not to spend more than they can afford.

Besides, players under 18 should be barred from playing online rummy.

Also, those who reside in the restricted areas of the country should be excluded from playing online rummy games. Do All Rummy Portals Opt for Self-Regulation?

Not all, but yes, all gaming portals that keep players’ interest in mind and strive to cater them with a safe and ethical gaming platform only opt for self-regulation. Rummy Passion – India’s Most Loved Rummy Website since the beginning has been a crusader of responsible gaming. The site believes that players can only follow responsible gaming if self-regulation is practiced well. How Important is Self-Regulation for Rummy Passion?

As TRF aims to facilitate and support the online rummy makers to adopt a certain set of standards for maintaining a responsible industry and protect player interests, Rummy Passion is leaving no stone unturned to meet expectations. Here’re are the key highlights stating how by following responsible gaming standards, Rummy Passion has ensured players’ safety. The company is audited by TRF to make sure that they are abiding by the rules, and players’ interest is in safe hands. The site’s goal is to make sure that players are enjoying and playing responsibly and not just earn money.

To ensure every player who joins the site is genuine, the company asks for KYC completion. By doing so, the site will ensure that each player is a genuine player and is practicing fair gaming.

For those who can’t keep a tab on their playing activity, the site assists them to opt for Self-Exclusion. Players can get their account blocked on a temporary or permanent basis and later on come back afresh.

Those players who spend more on playing rummy than they can afford to, Rummy Passion advises them to set a limit to their purchases.

Rummy Passion also guides its players to play rummy with an optimistic mindset instead of becoming aggressive and chase the losses. In Essence

