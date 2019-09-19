Bajaj Finance Ltd.
Despite the shift towards a cashless economy, the number of people using ATMs across the nation is still significantly large. A recent report by the RBI said that over 800 million Indians have been actively using ATMs in 2019 as compared to the 600 million just 4 years back. While this number continues to grow, the number of ATM related crimes have also witnessed a rise. These crimes can be attributed to the fact that many ATM booths are poorly maintained and have no CCTV surveillance. Adding to this, many ATM centres are not guarded by security personnel who can protect users against the possible threat of assault and robbery.
Thankfully, Bajaj Finserv’s ATM Assault & Robbery Insurance Cover, can protect you in case you face any untoward incident while withdrawing cash at an ATM. To know the details about this insurance cover offered by Bajaj Finserv, through its lending and investment arm Bajaj Finance Ltd, read on:
Get a high coverage limit: With this insurance policy, you get coverage of up to Rs. 50,000 at a premium of just Rs. 499 per annum. You can claim coverage in the event of a robbery or assault occurring within 15 minutes of you withdrawing money from an ATM.
Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending arm of the Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 36 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company’s product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Loans for Professionals, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today. It is also the only NBFC in India with the international ‘BBB’ with stable outlook for long-term, by S&P Global Rating.
To know more, please visit: https://www.bajajfinserv.in
Violet Vaz,
Ayushi Kakkar,
Kamalprit Singh,