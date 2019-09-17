Further deepening connect with style-savvy, quality conscious consumers, Havells India Limited today announced Vicky Kaushal as the Brand Ambassador for its male grooming products. The Company also announced newest additions to its male grooming portfolio with its patented BT 9000 series of Havells Trimmers.

Vicky Kaushal, one of the most popular celebrity of today, has quickly become an enduring favourite with his acting skills, magnetic personality and a distinctive panache. The association with Vicky Kaushal further enhances Havells commitment to infuse freshness and style in its personal male grooming products and cater to the evolving tastes of young consumers. The male grooming category has seen a dynamic growth with increasing awareness of latest trends, self-grooming culture. Havells new range of BT 9000 trimmers complement these aspirations beautifully with their unique ergonomic design, capture trim technology and advanced features such as LED displays.

Key product highlights: Comes in three colour variations – rose gold, green, blue

Capture trim technology

Run-time up to 120 minutes with charging time of 90 minutes

Digital and LED displays

20 lock-in length settings from 0.5 mm to 10 mm

Ravindra Singh Negi, President – Electrical Consumer Durables, Havells India said, “We are proud to welcome Vicky Kaushal, one of the most promising and talented stars of this generation, into the Havells family. With the rise of grooming culture, men seek for a quick, hassle-free experience and products that render them with an impeccable style. With the new brand campaign #breadkyuhowierd and Vicky as a face, we want consumers to take charge of their looks and own their style with confidence. Trimmers have emerged as one of the fastest growing product categories today with the young, urbane consumers seeking a superior trimming experience. The BT 9000 series of trimmers are sleek in design and performance oriented, with uniquely designed zoom wheel, 20 lock-in-length settings, extra wide mouth opening to ensure 2x faster cutting and will appeal to the discerning buyers.”

About Havells

Havells India Ltd is a leading FMEG company (Fast moving electrical goods) with presence across India. Its product range includes Industrial & Domestic Circuit Protection Switchgear, Cables& Wires, Motors, Fans, Power Capacitors, Luminaires for Domestic, Commercial & Industrial applications, Modular Switches, Water Heaters and Domestic Appliances covering the entire gamut of household, commercial and industrial electrical needs. Havells owns prestigious brands like Havells, Crabtree and Standard. With 43 branch offices and over 4000 professionals Havells has achieved rapid success in the past few years. Its 13 state-of-the-art manufacturing units in India located at Haridwar, Baddi, Sahibabad, Faridabad, Alwar, Ghiloth, Guwahati and Neemrana are manufacturing globally acclaimed products, synonymous with excellence and precision in the electrical industry.