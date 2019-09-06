Bajaj Finance Ltd.
An investment that earns guaranteed returns is always beneficial, more so when market-linked instruments aren’t yielding returns as per your expectations. A fixed deposit is one such safe investment as it helps you grow your money and protect your portfolio against volatility.
Bajaj Finance offers regular customers a maximum interest rate of 8.35%. As is the case with most deposits, the interest rate peaks when the investment term crosses the 3-year mark and when you opt for interest payouts at maturity only. What’s more, the minimum deposit amount is just Rs.25,000 making it easy for you to get started right away.
The steady growth of wealth is paramount to your wellbeing and financial independence, especially if you’re a senior citizen. Bajaj Finance understands this and aids wealth creation by offering a higher rate of interest on a senior citizen’s fixed deposits. Here, the principal invested grows at a rate of up to 8.70%.
As is the case with regular FDs, this interest rate is applicable when you opt for interest payouts at maturity only and invest for at least 3 years.
As you may notice, your returns are higher when you pick a long investment tenor. This is because of the power of compounding. At the end of each compounding period, the interest earned is reinvested with the principal and so, you earn more as time goes on. When your tenor is long, the number of compounding periods increase, thus offering better returns.
While opting for payouts at maturity ensures that your gains are as high as can be, choosing regular payouts allows you tend to recurring expenses. Therefore, to help you achieve timely liquidity, Bajaj Finance allows you to pick the payout frequency for your FD. It's important to note that the more frequent your payouts are, the lower is the interest rate that you get.
When you invest with Bajaj Finance you can look forward to timely interest and principal payouts. This is based on the ratings that this FD has been awarded, post an assessment by credible rating agencies. The Bajaj Finance FD has to its name ICRA’s MAAA and CRISIL’s FAAA rating. These attest to the FD’s safety, a quality that certainly has a bearing on your investment decisions.
Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending arm of the Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 36 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company’s product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Loans for Professionals, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today. It is also the only NBFC in India with the international ‘BBB’ with a stable outlook for long-term, by S&P Global Rating.
