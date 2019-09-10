Frost & Sullivan is thrilled to announce that the 2019 “GIL Visionary Leadership Award” will be conferred to one of the most prodigious philanthropists and business magnates in India – Mr. Azim H. Premji. Frost & Sullivan will present this award to Mr. Premji at its annual flagship event – Growth, Innovation & Leadership (GIL) Summit India 2019, scheduled on October 16, 2019, at Hyatt Regency, Mumbai.



Mr. Premji, Founder Chairman of Wipro Limited is known not only for his visionary leadership and entrepreneurship but also for being one of the most generous humanitarians. He has been the pillar in diversifying and growing Wipro to become a global enterprise in the software industry.



Mr. Premji’s visionary leadership in transforming Wipro and commitment toward social welfare beyond the boardroom makes him the rightful recipient of this prestigious award. Inducted into the GIL Hall of Fame at the event, Mr. Premji will become a part of an elite roster of leaders such as Ratan Tata, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Ms. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Richard Branson, Jack Andraka, Desmond Tutu, and other visionaries.



Announcing the 2019 GIL Visionary Leadership Award, Aroop Zutshi, Global President & Managing Partner, Frost & Sullivan, said, “Mr. Premji’s life journey has truly been awe-inspiring. His enduring spirit, charismatic leadership, and philanthropic work make him a truly global icon for generations to come. Going beyond boardroom meetings and operational excellence, his deep-rooted values toward social causes demonstrate his commitment toward the prosperity of the society as a whole.”



Frost & Sullivan lauds Mr. Premji for his indomitable spirit, business acumen and above all, his compassion. His philanthropy is unmatched; his compassion is visible in the Azim Premji Foundation, a not-for-profit organization he founded, which aims to achieve quality universal education that facilitates an equitable, humane and sustainable society. He also became the first Indian to sign up for ‘The Giving Pledge’, a campaign led by Warren Buffett and Bill Gates, to encourage the wealthiest people to commit to pledge the majority of their wealth to philanthropic causes.



His hard work, perseverance, honesty, and unprecedented leadership helped the Wipro group accomplish $10 billion in revenues across flourishing businesses in IT, BPO, Research & Development, Consumer Goods, Precision Engineering and Healthcare Systems.



Among the numerous accolades bestowed upon him, Mr. Premji was conferred with Padma Vibhushan, which is the second-highest civilian award by the Government of India in January 2011. The Republic of France has bestowed him its highest civilian award, “Knight of the Legion of Honor”. Mr. Premji has also been listed amongst the top 30 entrepreneurs in the world by Business Week and is also known as one of the most influential people in the world by several international business magazines.



This year’s theme at GIL 2019: India, “Future of Business: Revolutionize Customer Engagement, the Workforce, and Business Models”, will provide businesses looking to lead the way, with insights to fuel sustainable top-line revenue growth, create customer value and develop a long-term competitive advantage. This prestigious event will provide C-level executives from diverse verticals, a perfect platform to deliberate strategies to embrace organizational change and usher in the elements that make up the future of business—new adaptive structures, transformational workforces, and agile processes, along with new business models.



Why GIL 2019: India is a must-attend event:

Know where India is set to go from here till 2030? How are businesses in India demonstrating their preparedness around strategy, technology, society, and talent?

Deliberate cross-industry perspectives on changing customer dynamics and customer experience management.

Identify the top 50 technology game-changers driving visionary innovation and stimulating global growth across industries and geographies.

Participate in a workshop to comprehend the future of business in India to 2030.



To view this year’s agenda, please visit – http://bit.ly/2PhTkjC. For more information about the event and to register, please visit: http://bit.ly/2ZrIB5Z.



The event will include keynote perspectives, workshops, panel discussions, and think tanks on various topics related to digital and business transformation in diverse sectors such as Manufacturing, Technology, Banking, Financial Services, Energy, Healthcare, ICT and Automotive industry.



Frost & Sullivan will also recognize India’s most ground-breaking establishments at the 2019 India Best Practices Awards Banquet, to be held in the evening on the same day. The awards will recognize and honor pioneering companies showcasing leading business models and operational excellence.



The event is supported by our Media Partners – AutoTech Review, CIO Insider, Commercial Vehicle, DigiAnalysys, Industrial Automation, and MTLEXS.

