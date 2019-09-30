Turkish Airlines
Turkish Airlines, flying to more countries and international destinations than any other airline, arrived in New Delhi at Classic Golf and Country Club with the Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup on Friday 27th Septmeber. The event was well attended by local high-profile invitees as well as members of the business community.
Huseyin Ozbek, General Manager for Turkish Airlines New Delhi, said, “Thank you again to all of our wonderful guests who made the Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup here in New Delhi a huge success. What a great tournament it was to watch. Congratulations to our winner of this stage of the TAWGC series, Karan. We wish him the best of luck in Antalya.”
Established in 1933 with a fleet of five aircraft, Star Alliance member Turkish Airlines has a fleet of 336 (passenger and cargo) aircraft flying to 309 worldwide destinations as 259 international and 50 domestic, in 124 countries. More information about Turkish Airlines can be found on its official website www.turkishairlines.com or its social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram.
The Star Alliance network was established in 1997 as the first truly global airline alliance to offer worldwide reach, recognition and seamless service to the international traveller. Its acceptance by the market has been recognized by numerous awards, including the Air Transport World Market Leadership Award and Best Airline Alliance by both Business Traveller Magazine and Skytrax. The member airlines are: Adria Airways, Aegean Airlines, Air Canada, Air China, Air India, Air New Zealand, ANA, Asiana Airlines, Austrian, Avianca, Avianca Brasil, Brussels Airlines, Copa Airlines, Croatia Airlines, EGYPTAIR, Ethiopian Airlines, EVA Air, LOT Polish Airlines, Lufthansa, Scandinavian Airlines, Shenzhen Airlines, Singapore Airlines, South African Airways, SWISS, TAP Air Portugal, THAI, Turkish Airlines and United. Overall, the Star Alliance network currently offers more than 18,800 daily flights to over 1,300 airports in 193 countries. Further connecting flights are offered by Star Alliance Connecting Partner, Juneyao Airlines.
Jinu Joy,
|Image Caption : Mr. Huseyin Ozbek, General Manager, Northern and Eastern India, felicitates the Winners of the Turkish Airlines World Golf Club 2019, Delhi
