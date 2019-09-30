Turkish Airlines, flying to more countries and international destinations than any other airline, arrived in New Delhi at Classic Golf and Country Club with the Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup on Friday 27th Septmeber. The event was well attended by local high-profile invitees as well as members of the business community.



Having been attended by hundreds of thousands of golf amateurs, Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup was played in a large number of destinations all over the world since its inception in 2013. And within this year, it again brings together over 8,000 players who compete against one another in more than 100 tournaments around the world.



The winners of this year’s tournament, backed by National Car Rental, Socar and Turk Telekom, will qualify for the Grand Finals in Antalya in November, when they have the chance to secure a place in the Turkish Airlines Open pro-am, and will fly Business Class with Turkish Airlines.



Representing New Delhi, Karan Chaudhary, Strategy and Events Head, BMW India, who secured his champion position with 44 points, while Kavi Arora, General Manager and CEO, Hero Housing Finance Ltd., was runner-up, and Prabhjit Walia, Director, G N Tijarat Crafts International Ltd., came third.



The Nearest Pin on the competition was won by Sudhir Bhattia, Director, FSR Travels for the men and Nazim Prasad, Ernst & Young for the women. Sahil Jain, Director, Avvanti Advisors Pvt Ltd., won the lowest gross score with 77 points.

Huseyin Ozbek, General Manager for Turkish Airlines New Delhi, said, “Thank you again to all of our wonderful guests who made the Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup here in New Delhi a huge success. What a great tournament it was to watch. Congratulations to our winner of this stage of the TAWGC series, Karan. We wish him the best of luck in Antalya.”

