Forevermark, the diamond brand from the De Beers Group, has launched its latest consumer campaign #TrustForevermark to help all prospective buyers allay their doubts, fears and questions that arise when buying diamonds.



The campaign reaffirms the trust the brand, Forevermark inspires. It highlights the essence of the brand and the apprehensions consumers face when purchasing a diamond. The campaign was formulated after extensive research conducted by the brand through agency Greycells. It showed that when buying a diamond, consumers are constantly looking for reassurance that they have indeed bought a genuine and natural diamond. The diamond “Question mark” seen across the campaign encapsulates all the concerns of a consumer, establishing Forevermark as the final destination to put at rest, all their diamond-buying anxieties.



“A diamond is an emotional purchase to mark a special occasion, however, there are so many anxieties attached to the purchase, that consumers often lose out on the experience. As Forevermark, we want our customer to embrace the festivity behind the purchase and not worry about the genuineness of the product. Through the #TrustForevermark campaign, we aim to reassure the consumer about the assurance the brand provides, being among the world’s most beautiful, natural, rare and responsibly sourced diamonds,” said Sachin Jain, President, Forevermark India, while speaking about the campaign.



The print campaign created by the London-based creative agency Hatched, highlights a uniquely designed question mark, which follows the journey of a diamond from rough to polished, then into beautiful jewelry and finally a Forevermark box at the end of the question mark representing the answer to all queries on diamonds. This pathway of diamonds in the question mark also signifies the journey of responsible sourcing where particular care has been taken to ensure the integrity of each Forevermark diamond.



The campaign elucidates the Forevermark promise of being natural, beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced. With only less than 1% of the world’s diamonds being eligible to become a Forevermark diamond that comes with a unique inscription number, consumers can trust that they are buying one of the world’s most beautiful diamonds. Forevermark is the only diamond brand in India that provides an inscription card with each diamond corresponding to the unique inscription number on the table, which validates the purchase. A further assurance is provided with the Forevermark Grading Certificate.



Forevermark is a testament to the fact that the brilliance of the diamond goes beyond the standard 4Cs. The campaign also brings back three TVC’s initially launched in 2017 and conceptualised by Wunderman Thompson India.



Apart from the traditional media routes, this diverse multi-media campaign covers rich media innovative banners, video ads on multiple OTT platforms, polygon mapping in catchment areas, engaging content and contests across social media channels including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and Pinterest. PHD media worldwide is the digital agency supporting this campaign.



With on ground events, PR, digital, print, television, radio, outdoor and social media, the #TrustForevermark Campaign by the brand is the largest one yet. It will be rolled out nationally over the next three months targeting 9 Tier I and 41 Tier II cities.

Notes to Editors:

ABOUT FOREVERMARK

Every Forevermark diamond undergoes a journey of rigorous selection. Our unique inscription is an assurance that every Forevermark diamond meets the exceptional standards of beauty, rarity and is responsibly sourced.



FOREVERMARK DIAMONDS BEYOND the 4Cs

Every Forevermark diamond is a natural, unique and a precious gift of nature. Forevermark goes beyond the standard 4Cs to select diamonds that are genuine and untreated. Forevermark diamonds are cut and polished by master craftsmen to reveal their ultimate beauty and natural brilliance.



FOREVERMARK DIAMONDS ARE RARE

Less than one per cent of the world’s diamonds are eligible to be inscribed as Forevermark.



FOREVERMARK DIAMONDS ARE RESPONSIBLY SOURCED

Each Forevermark diamond is responsibly sourced and embodies our principles of integrity, striving to create opportunities for women and our dedication to protection of the natural world. The inscription is an assurance of the physical integrity of our diamonds throughout their journey, as well as the conscientious integrity with which we run our business.



FOREVERMARK INSCRIPTION & GRADING

Each Forevermark diamond is inscribed with an icon and individual number as an assurance that it has met Forevermark’s standards of beauty and rarity and that it is responsibly sourced. The Forevermark inscription is placed on the table facet of a Forevermark diamond. Invisible to the naked eye, the inscription is 1/5000th of a human hair and can only be seen using a special Forevermark viewer available at Authorised Forevermark Jewellers. Authorised Forevermark Jewellers are able to supply a Forevermark Diamond Grading Report to their customers providing an accurate blueprint of the qualities – cut, colour, clarity and caratage – of each Forevermark diamond. Forevermark is the diamond brand from De Beers Group and benefits from over 130 years of diamond expertise. Forevermark diamonds are carefully selected and come from sources committed to high standards; they are beautifully crafted by a select group of Diamantaires and exclusively available from select Authorised Forevermark Jewellers. For more information and to find your nearest Authorised Forevermark Jeweller go to www.forevermark.com