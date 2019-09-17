Kapil Pathare, Director of VIP Clothing Ltd. has been presented with an honorary Doctorate in Business from Ballsbridge University for his outstanding contribution to business and entrepreneurship. The Well-known Entrepreneur of India’s Iconic Brand “VIP Innerwear” and Author of sports book was honoured with the Global Leaders Award "Enterprise Edition 2019" by Madhur Bhandarkar in Dubai in recognition for his achievements in promoting entrepreneurship and small business at the International, National, and Regional level.

"I am truly honoured & humbled to receive this special recognition from Ballsbridge University. I don’t consider myself a traditional entrepreneur. For me, it’s about the quality of products & services. The success of business personnel depends on the right understanding of human resources, approaches, skills, and values of those who work in the organization. You can have a good business plan but also have to justify why it’s you," says Kapil Pathare.

Kapil Pathare joined VIP Clothing Ltd. in 2001 and has been able to infuse dynamism in the company. From a traditional manufacturer-marketer-distributor of inner-wear goods, he has been able to transform the company keeping pace with modernity and evolve as a savvy marketer. Armed with a vision, the right infrastructure, right people, the right leadership, and the right attitude – a cumulative aggregate of factors vital to succeed and excel in the marketplace.

He has over the years acquired extensive experience in marketing, production operation, sales, advertising, business startups, etc. for VIP Group, which is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of innerwear, lingerie, readymade garments, socks, and other accessories.

VIP Group has been continuously engaged in the branding of products and emerging its image from masses brands to premium brands. The Company’s foresight in placing Frenchie innerwear brands have created a passion for innerwear in the young generation of the Country.