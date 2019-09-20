DHL Express, the world’s leading international express service provider, announced a price increase today that will take effect on January 1, 2020.

The average shipment price increase will be 6.9%. However, this increase may go up to 15% for shipments of cross border e-commerce, owing to higher costs of delivery.

“At DHL Express, we constantly strive to deliver unparalleled quality and to keep serving our customers better. This means we need to make significant investments in infrastructure,” said R.S. Subramanian Country Manager, DHL Express India. “The annual price adjustment allows us to invest in new lower carbon-emissions aircrafts, improved hubs and facilities, as well as innovative technologies. This also includes the development of top-of-the-line sorting technology allowing us to handle increasing volumes and maintain market-leading transit times. DHL is also investing to stay fully compliant to the increasing regulatory and security measures globally. All these investments give our customers complete peace of mind when shipping internationally.”

The prices are adjusted on an annual basis by DHL Express, also accounting for inflation and currency dynamics. Depending on local conditions, price adjustments will vary from country to country, and will apply to all customers where contracts allow.

For more information, visit www.dhl.com

DHL – The logistics company for the world

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL family of divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfilment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 380,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, energy, automotive and retail, a proven commitment to corporate responsibility and an unrivalled presence in developing markets, DHL is decisively positioned as “The logistics company for the world”.

DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 61 billion euros in 2018.