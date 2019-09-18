Delta, a global provider in power and thermal management technologies and a leading player in display solutions, is showcasing its comprehensive portfolio of displays solutions for varied applications at InfoComm India 2019. InfoComm India, one of the premier show catering to latest professional Audio Visual and Experiential Communications, will be held in Mumbai during 18-20 Sep. Delta’s showcases include advanced 80” 4K Laser DLP® Video wall, fully supporting the 4K resolution, 4K control system including 3rd Generation Distributive Vision Control System, DVCS® and Fine Pitch LED Displays.

One of the major feature of Delta’s showcases at the show is 171sqft 4K DLP® Laser Video Wall. The state-of-the-art Delta 4K Laser Video wall solution features an xtra slim form factor, 638mm-depth, an unmatched 4K (3840 x 2160) resolution, a high brightness of 4,000 lumens and a brightness uniformity greater than 98 percent. Its built-in Intelli-Sense function monitors the various parameters of the system and automatically performs real-time adjustments for 24×7 operations. The Laser Video Wall is leading in the industry to offer a certified IP6X protection rating and an optical sealed engine for up to 100,000 hours of worry-free operation.

DVCS is a high-performance Distributive control system designed to fulfill the sophisticated needs of control room applications to ensure a perfect continuity of images across multiple cubes. DVCS® Gen. 3 is capable of handling 4K resolution input and output with 60 frames per second (fps) performance. This platform, which can manage multiple video sources on a single display, enlarge a single video signal to multiple displays or enable centralized control of several video walls, creates an unparalleled reliable, flexible and scalable display solution capable of fulfilling critical applications, such as utilities, surveillance, disaster control and traffic supervision.

The indoor Fine Pitch LED Displays of 1.5mm pixel pitch showcased in a larger-than-life size, takes Delta’s display solutions to the next level. With high contrast, high refresh rate, fast response time and a high motion rate, the Fine Pitch LED offers a true-to-life display. With advantages including low power consumption, longevity, seamless integration, compactness, energy efficiency and ultra-high resolution, this LED Display is suitable for large conference centers, cinemas, transportation and retail applications.

About Delta Displays

Delta Displays, a division of Delta, is a pioneer in developing professional displays for control rooms in surveillance, security, traffic, command & control, utilities, process control, telecom and broadcast applications. Delta offers a wide array of display technologies including: rear projection 4K and Full HD Laser DLP® video walls, LED-DLP® Video walls, Xtra thin-bezel LCD video walls, and high-resolution indoor/outdoor LED displays with a powerful & highly flexible Wall management Software suite.

For More Information, please visit: www.deltadisplays.com



About Delta Electronics India

Delta Group in India is operating since 2003. Delta Electronics India Private Limited, is a group entity and a leading Power and Energy management company. It is a 100% subsidiary under the ultimate control of Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL. Delta operates in three business categories: Power Electronics, Automation and Infrastructure. It has a legacy of operating in India with market leadership in Telecom Power Solutions, Renewable Energy Solutions (Solar Inverters) and Display Solutions. It is also a leading provider of Industrial Automation Solutions, UPS & Datacenter Solutions, EV Charging Solutions, Rail Transportation Solutions, Energy Storage Solutions, DC Fans & Blowers, and Components. With sixteen regional offices, three manufacturing facilities (Rudrapur, Gurgaon and Hosur) and two R&D centres (Gurgaon and Bengaluru), Delta has a strong presence across India with more than 200 channel partners.

The company has been awarded ISO 9001:2008, ISO 14001:2007 and OHSAS 18001: 2008 certifications for Quality, Procedures, and Environment management.