This Autumn, two iconic brands, DIESEL and Coca-Cola, have joined forces to create The (Re)Collection; a beautifully crafted and edgy capsule collection partially made of recycled materials, available online, worldwide from 7th October 2019.



The range includes recycled materials such as recycled PET derived from plastic bottles and recycled cotton, to create a fresh, modern interpretation of the Diesel casualwear aesthetic combined with Coca-Cola iconicity. Creating beautiful fibres from plastic, this collaboration aims to raise awareness on the value of recycling with all pieces made with recycled PET fibres.



The collaboration will roll out worldwide from September 28, with a global first showcase of The (Re)Collection taking place at the renowned department store, Galeries Lafayette, in Paris. This event will unveil the collection and bring to life the unique recycling message during Paris Fashion Week as well as give Parisian style seekers the chance to dress in style with a collection incorporating recycled materials. The launch event in Paris will be followed by a series of collateral events that will take place around the world including London, Berlin, Milan, Tokyo, Shanghai, Beijing, Amsterdam, New York, among others.



The (Re)Collection will exclusively be available at 11 Diesel India stores from 7th October’19 with a retail price starting from INR 6,000 to INR 25,000. Diesel India will also be showcasing the capsule collection as a pop-up in major cities.



ABOUT DIESEL x COCA-COLA: THE (RE)COLLECTION

The (Re)Collection combines DIESEL’s casualwear aesthetic together with the iconicity of Coca-Cola, offering 12 key pieces which transcend seasons.



Hero denim pieces from the collection include a unisex denim workwear jacket featuring red stitching detail, emblazoned with the iconic Coca-Cola logo, which can be paired with the womenswear short – a classic highcut, frayed short embroidered with the Coca-Cola Spencerian Script.



The black zip jersey tracksuit offers a tapered silhouette, featuring playful accents of contrasting Coca-Cola Red as well as drawstring detail for a sports-luxe finish.



The (Re)Collection features premium DIESEL x Coca-Cola staples, including; sweatshirts and T-shirts, available in a range of colourways including; black and white.



Additionally, the capsule includes men's swimming briefs in classic black with a drawstring waistband and women's scoop-back swimsuit in black and white options, both showcasing the DIESEL x Coca-Cola logo.

Michelle Moorehead, VP of Global Licensing & Retail for The Coca-Cola Company explained: “We are excited to partner with DIESEL on this collection. Not only does The (Re)Collection generate awareness of the importance of recycling in a very approachable way – by showcasing beautiful fashions created from recycled materials – it’s also a collection that celebrates individuality.”



The capsule collection merges both Coca-Cola and DIESEL’s DNA to create something special; Coca-Cola – known for celebrating togetherness and inclusivity and DIESEL – known for provoking its audience with irony, boldness and its ability to challenge conformity. Both brands have collaborated to celebrate two unique identities and the iconic products they produce.



Renzo Rosso, founder of Diesel commented: “As a leading pioneer in denim and casual fashion, Diesel has always been known in the industry as an innovator. The (Re)Collection is a collaboration between two authentic and iconic brands that are both committed to doing business responsibly. Inspired by our vision of the future, we are collaborating with Coca-Cola to explore new methods of creating fabrics, whilst challenging ourselves to incorporate recycled materials in our collections.”



Ishteyaque Amjad, Vice-President- Public Affairs, Communications & Sustainability at Coca-Cola India & South West Asia, said “The (Re)Collection is an innovative platform to showcase the value in recycling by creating beautiful materials with recycled plastic. This collaboration is first of its kind for Coca-Cola and is part of our mission to create a World Without Waste by helping collect & recycle the equivalent of every bottle that we sell by 2030.”



The collection will be available officially released at selected DIESEL stores worldwide and on diesel. com from October 7, 2019.



