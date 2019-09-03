ACC Limited
ACC is making the smartest energy choice under the sun! Our commitment to reducing our environmental footprint and dependence on conventional energy sources, has led us to greatly increase our use of solar power in the cement manufacturing process. ACC has set up a 5.35 MW solar photovoltaic plant at its cement plant in Jamul, Chhattisgarh, in partnership with Amplus Solar, which will generate ~ 8.0 million units of solar energy per year.
The solar energy generated will be used to help power operations at ACC’s cement plant in Jamul, lowering operating costs in the long-run and reducing reliance on the grid.
ACC first began to use solar power technology in a big way in 2018 to power the cement manufacturing process at its grinding units at Kudithini and Thondebhavi in Karnataka. ACC is using ~33 MW of solar power at these plants, generating ~49 million units of solar power annually, which meet over half their annual power requirement.
ACC’s specific CO2 emissions are among the lowest in the cement industry globally. Examples of ACC’s work to make its business less carbon intensive include improving the energy efficiency of its 17 plants, adoption of low carbon technologies, waste heat recovery systems, installing wind farms, and substituting traditional fuels with Alternative Fuels & Raw Materials in its cement kilns.
ACC Limited, a member of the LafargeHolcim Group, is one of India’s leading producers of cement and ready mixed concrete. It has over 6,700 employees, 17 cement manufacturing sites, 80 concrete plants and a nationwide network of over 50,000 dealers and retailers to serve its customers. With a world-class R&D centre in Mumbai, the quality of ACC’s products and services, as well as its commitment to technological development, make it a preferred brand in building materials. Established in 1936, ACC is counted among the country’s 'Most Sustainable Companies' and it is recognised for its best practices in environment management and corporate citizenship.
