The flexible and customer-friendly features of a personal loan have made it extremely popular among Indian borrowers, especially when it comes to meeting big-ticket expenses. According to Reserve Bank of India, the deployment of personal loans grew at the rate of 16.9% in May 2019.
With an increase in the standard of living, yesterday’s luxuries have become today’s necessities. That said, given inflation and a multitude of expenses you may have to tackle every month, an equally high disposable income may not be enough to fund your high-value expenses and goals. Fortunately, with the Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan, you can access a substantial sanction of up to Rs.25 lakh without pledging any collateral.
While each lender follows its own set of eligibility terms based on which they evaluate your creditworthiness and repayment ability, Bajaj Finserv puts forth simple terms that help you qualify for the loan without any hassles.
Since repaying a loan is equally important, Bajaj Finserv offers flexible terms that reduce the stress on your finances so that you can make regular monthly payments as per your convenience.
With Bajaj Finserv, you can also avail the flexi personal loan to enjoy greater freedom and flexibility in terms of withdrawal and repayment. You can make multiple withdrawals from your approved line based on your needs and pay interest only on the amount you utilise. This is especially useful when you have to meet recurring expenses, as it eliminates the hassles of applying for additional funding.
Finally, you can easily manage your loans via an online account, which offers a range of facilities that enhance your loan servicing experience. For instance, you can view your statement of account, access your repayment schedule, review terms and conditions of the loan, and manage your EMIs all in one place via your unique online account.
About Bajaj Finance Limited
Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending arm of the Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 36 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company’s product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Loans for Professionals, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today. It is also the only NBFC in India with the international ‘BBB’ with stable outlook for long-term, by S&P Global Rating.
To know more, please visit: https://www.bajajfinserv.in
