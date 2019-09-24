BC b l u e b e rr i e s a r e o n e of t he l e a d i ng c ho i ce s for t he h ea l t h – c on s c i ous m e mb e r s of s o c i et y, fo c u s i ng on a h ea l t hy li f e s t y l e . BC B l u e b e rr i e s a r e v e r y v er s at il e li tt l e b e rr i e s a nd a r e ob ta i n a b l e i n f r oz e n, dr i e d, ju i c e c onc e n t r at e a nd e v e n p o w d e r fo r m. F u l l of e ss e n t i a l v i ta m i ns a nd m i n e r a ls , i nclu d i ng V i ta m i n C , A a nd E, one c up ( 250 m l ) s e r v i ng of b l u e b e rr i e s c on ta i ns 3.6 gr a ms of d i et a r y f i bre a nd ju s t 80 ca l o r i e s . B l u e b e rr i e s a r e e x ce ll e nt for h e a r t a nd b r a i n h ea l t h, a nd ca n be u s e d a s a s n a c k, t opp i ng or a s a n i ng r e d i e nt i n s moo t h i e s , br ea kf a s t s , d e ss e r t s a nd b a k i ng.



In B C , our wa r m s umm e r d a ys a nd c ool n i gh t s p a c k t h e f r u i t s w i t h t he i d ea l c omb i n a t i on o f s wee t a nd ta r t t a s te . O ur pu r e e nv i ronm e nt of o cea n s , s e a b r ee z e s , moun ta i ns e n a b l e s BC t o be o n e of t he t op b l u e b e rr y produ c i ng r e g i ons i n t he w o r l d.



M i c h a e l Haw k i ns i s t he C oun s e ll or ( A g r i c u l t ure a nd A g r i – F ood) a nd S e n i or T r a de C omm issi o n e r a t t h e H i gh C omm issi o n of Ca n a da i n N e w D e l h i , w a s quo te d s a y i ng, “The H i gh C omm issi on of Ca n a da i n Ind i a i s d e li gh te d t o be p ar t n e r i ng w i t h t he B C B l u e b e rr y C oun c i l t o s ho w ca s e Ca n a d i a n b l u e b e r r i e s a t S IAL Ind i a . Ca n a da i s a w o r l d l e a d e r i n b l u e b e rr y p r odu ct i on a nd e xpor t s , a nd w e f e e l t h i s h i g h -qu a li t y, nu t r i t i ous produ c t ho l ds gr ea t po t e n t i a l i n t h e Ind i a n m a r k et .”



We fo ll ow i n te r n at i on a l b e s t pr a c t i ce s for f o od s a f et y s ta n d a r ds a nd e nv i r onm e n ta ll y s u s ta i n a b l e pro ce ss e s a nd f r oz e n b e r r i e s a r e pro c e ssi ng q u i c k l y a f te r p i c k i ng t o prov i de t h e g r ea t ta s t e y ea r r ound.



“We a r e v e r y h a ppy t o b e a k e y s pon s or i n t he S IAL Ind i a food s how t h i s y ea r ,” s a i d Anju G ill , E x ec u t i ve D i r ect or of t he BC B l u e b e rr y C oun c il . “We u n d e r s ta nd t h a t Ind i a i s a boom i ng ec onomy r i ght no w , a nd BC h a s k e p t Ind i a i n t h e i r t op 5 t a r g e t c ou n t r i e s t o e xport our B l u e b e rr i e s t o. We hope t h a t w i t h our e xpo s ure a t t h i s e v e n t , our e ffo r t s w il l be c l o s e r t o b e i ng r e a li z e d,” s a i d G ill .



W i t h ov e r 80 y ea r s of b l u e b e r r y -gro w i ng e x p e r i e nc e , t he B C B l u e b e rr y C oun c il ’s gro we r s h a ve more t h a n 11 , 000 h ec t a r e s ( 27 , 000 ac r e s ) of h i ghbu s h b l u e b e rr i e s p l a n te d i n o r d e r t o m e e t gr o w i ng d e m a nd. The BC B l u e b e r r y C oun c i l h a s a s t r ong c omm i t m e nt t o o n -f a r m food s a f et y a nd w o r ks d ili g e n t l y w i t h b l u e b e rr y gro w e r s a nd c o ll a bor a te s w i t h p a c k e r s a nd pro c e ss o r s t o e n s ure t h a t BC b l u e b e r r i e s m ee t t he h i gh e s t s ta nd a r ds for food s a f et y a nd qu a li t y.



"We a r e d e li gh te d t o h a ve t h i s h ea l t hful pr e m i um produ c t c om i ng i n t o Ind i a n m a r k e t f r o m Ca n a d a . A ls o, t h a t Ind i a a s Ind i a h a s no c omm er c i a l p r odu ct i on of b l u e b e rr i e s , w e a s a fo r um w e l c o me s uch range of good s , w h i c h n o t on l y g e t c o l or t o y our food p l at e bu t , a ls o a dd on t o t he h e a l t h att r i bu t e s . We s e e t h e s e b ea u t i ful Ca n a d i a n b l u e b e rr i e s i n s ync w i t h t he FSS AI's E a t R i ght Ind i a C a mp a i gn , " s a i d Am i t Loh a n i , F ound e r a nd Di r ect o r , F o r um of Ind i a F ood Impor t e r s ( F IFI ) .



To g e t a h e a l t hful f l a vor of B l u e b e rr i e s t o t h e Ind i a n c on s um e r s BC b l u e b e rr i e s h a s a ls o o r g a n i z e d a t hr ee -d a y r e ta i l ta s t i ng prom o t i on i n a ss o c i at i on w i t h F IFI, a t tw o l o cat i ons i n N e w D e l h i .



"We d ea l w i t h p r e m i um a nd gou r m e t goods a nd w h a t a d e li ght t o off e r t h i s s up e r f r u i t t o o ur c on s um e r s , for w h i c h w e a r e r ece i v i ng a n ov e r w h e l m i ng r e s pon s e, " s a i d Ji te nd r a a nd R a v i nd e r r e pr e s e n t i ng The O r i e n t a l Fr u i t M a r t s .



Mr. Purshottam Narang of Gourmet Retail said, "We look forward to receive fresh BC Blueberries in Indian market in big volumes so, that we are able to stock it and offer this healthy fruit to our consumers on regular basis."



For more information and some healthy recipes: www.bcblueberry.com.