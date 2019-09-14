Ambuja Cements Limited
Ambuja Cements Ltd, a part of the global conglomerate LafargeHolcim and one of the leading cement manufacturing companies in India, has announced its association with Indian Cricket Team as the Official Partner for the upcoming six-match tournament against South Africa.
Indian Cricket Team under the leadership of Virat Kohli is scheduled to play three T20s and three Test matches against the Quinton de Kock-led South Africa team between September 15 and October 23. The tournament will start with the T20 matches, the first of which will be held in Dharamsala followed by Mohali and Bengaluru. These short-format matches will be followed by three Test matches in Visakhapatnam, Ranchi and Pune.
Ambuja Cements Ltd, a part of the global conglomerate LafargeHolcim, is one of the leading cement companies in the Indian cement industry. Operating for over 35 years, Ambuja Cement has proved to be the best cement for construction and the best cement manufacturing company in India with its uniquely sustainable development projects. Its environment-friendly initiatives have played a key role in India’s efforts to become a green state. The sustainable constructions and renewable energy projects undertaken by it have a lion’s share in creating a blueprint for sustainable development in India’s bright future. Currently, Ambuja has a cement capacity of 29.65 million tonnes with five integrated cement manufacturing plants and eight cement grinding units across the country.
Vijay Malepu, Corporate Communication Ambuja Cements Limited, ,+91-9833403636
