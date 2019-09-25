Close to double the number of seasonal associates across the Amazon fulfilment network and Customer Service compared to the last festive season

Increased capacity will ensure faster deliveries and enhanced customer experience during the festive season

Amazon.in today announced that it has created more than 90,000 seasonal employment opportunities across its fulfilment centres, sortation centres, delivery stations, partner fulfilment network and customer service sites this festive season. This increased capacity will enable Amazon to enhance customer experience and boost its delivery capabilities to support the growing volume of customer orders during the upcoming festive season.

Amazon.in has created seasonal positions in Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Pune and many other cities across the country. Additionally, there are other tens of thousands of indirect opportunities created by Amazon India through its fulfilment partner networks such as its trucking partners, packaging vendors, ‘I Have Space’ delivery partners and housekeeping agencies among many others to support the exponential demand during this period.

“In our effort to provide a seamless shopping experience, we are excited to announce that we have created opportunities for more than 90,000 seasonal associates across our fulfilment network and customer service sites ahead of the festive season. This year we have created opportunities for close to double the number of seasonal associates compared to the last festive season. This remarkable increase will be instrumental in driving an exceptional customer experience during the upcoming ‘The Great Indian Festive’ Sale. These seasonal associates will augment our capabilities to serve our customers better and ensure faster deliveries across the country,” said Akhil Saxena, Vice President – Customer Fulfilment, Amazon India.

The seasonal associates will join thousands of associates across Amazon.in’s fulfilment network and assist them to pick, pack, ship and deliver customers’ orders more efficiently. Amazon.in has 15 Customer Service sites across 11 cities which offer support to the customers with pre-and post-order customer services through email, chat, social media and phone. The service can be availed in Kannada, English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

In preparation of the festive season, Amazon.in announced the significant expansion across its fulfilment, middle mile and delivery network. Earlier this month, Amazon.in also launched two large fulfilment centres in West Bengal and Maharashtra, which are its largest FCs in the respective states. The company now has more than 26million cubic feet of storage space for its sellers inventory this year. It has also expanded its Line Haul network with an average of close to 10,000 trucks on road each day, connecting more than 1000 cities, a 2X increase in road connectivity from last year. It has also doubled the presence of its Delivery Service Partner network with more than 1400 delivery stations present across 750 cities.

