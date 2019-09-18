Wednesday, September 18, 2019 1:00PM IST (7:30AM GMT)
NASDAQ:AMZN(NASDAQ:AMZN)
Amazon.in Great Indian Festival – Top Offers Revealed
Bengaluru, Karnataka, India
Amazon.in’s biggest celebration the Great Indian Festival brings never-seen-before deals & offers on the widest selection of smartphones, laptops, cameras, large appliances & TVs, home & kitchen products, fashion, consumables such as grocery & beauty, consumer electronics and more by lakhs of sellers.
Amazon.in’s biggest Great Indian Festival – starts from midnight on September 29 until 11:59 pm on October 04; Prime members to get exclusive early access starting 12 noon on September 28
Reveals the biggest selection & deals on smartphones, large appliances & TVs, home & kitchen products, fashion, consumables such as grocery & beauty, consumer electronics and more with the best finance options for customers this festive season
Customers can save more with an instant discount of 10% when they pay with SBI Debit and Credit Cards
Up to 40% off on latest smartphones from top brands; Up to 75% off on all Home Appliances an TVs; Up to 90% off on India’s largest online Fashion store
Best savings of the year on Echo and Alexa devices
Great Indian Festival will feature a wide range of finance options from no cost EMI on Debit & Credit cards, Bajaj FinServ cards and unlimited reward points on Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card
Up to INR 2500 cashback on domestic flight bookings
Great Indian Festival starts from midnight on September 29 until 11:59 pm on October 04. Prime members can grab great deals first with exclusive early access starting 12 noon on September 28.
Smartphones and Mobile Accessories
Up to 40% off on latest smartphones, get additional cashback, exchange offers, No Cost EMI, Free screen replacement and guaranteed exchange price offers across a wide selection
Over 15 new launches by top brands including OnePlus, Samsung, Vivo and more
Enjoy lowest ever prices on over 100 smartphones – Top offers from Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, OPPO, Vivo among others
Exchange offers up to INR 6,000
Stylish accessories including mobile cases, covers and more starting from as low as INR 69
Up to 70% off on trendy Bluetooth Headsets
Stay charged on the go with top rated power banks starting INR 399
Appliances & TVs
Up to 75% off on Appliances and TV’s with No Cost EMI and exciting exchange offers and installation with free deliveries
Offers from top brands including Samsung, Whirlpool, LG, Xiaomi, Sony and more
55” QLED OnePlusTV coming soon
Upgrade to 4K TVs starting INR 19,999 per month
No Cost EMI starting INR 999 on Frost free refrigerators
Top load washing machines starting INR 9,999
Up to 45% off on Split air conditioners
Consumer Electronics
Enjoy over 6000 deals on over 200 top brands including HP, Canon, boAT, Lenovo and more
Up to INR 40,000 off on top premium laptops; enjoy up to 12 months No Cost EMI on Laptops from top brands
Minimum INR 10,000 off DSLRs and Mirrorless Cameras
Up to 60% off on Headphones and Speakers
Easy EMI offers and Free Shipping
Fitness trackers from Mi starting INR 799
Amazon Fashion
Up to 90% off on India’s largest online fashion store with deals on 1 lakh+ styles
Enjoy up to 70% off on over 1200 + brands
Pocket friendly fashion starting under INR 599
Up to 80% off on top clothing brands
Up to 80% off on top footwear brands
Up to 80% off on top watch brands
Up to 90% off on jewellery brands
Enjoy up to 80% off on luggage and handbags
Enjoy up to 60%-70% off on Makeup and Beauty products
Best prices on big brands including max, Puma, UCB, Mothercare, Redtape, CASIO, Biba, American Tourister and many more
Home and Kitchen
Up to 80% off – Lowest ever prices on 50,000+ Home & Kitchen products
Minimum 50% off on over 10,000 kitchen & home appliances
5 Lakh+ home products from top brands including Prestige, Bombay Dyeing and more at half price or less
Deals on kitchen products starting at INR99
Over 30,000 furniture products with No Cost EMI starting INR 499/month
Offers on top brands including Prestige, Bombay Dyeing, Pigeon, Homecentre and more
Daily Essentials & Personal Care
Lowest prices on over 30,000 daily essentials
Featured brands include Aashirwaad, Huggies, Surg Excel, Lakme and more
Monthly groceries starting from as low as INR1
Up to 80% off on men’s grooming
Up to 20% extra savings with over 10,000 combos
Enjoy extra 10% off with over 55,000 Amazon coupons
Books, Hobbies, Gaming and Toys
20%-70% off on bestselling books
Minimum 40% off on Treadmills and Exercise bikes
Minimum INR 12,000 off on Xbox consoles
Indoor toys starting INR 109
Offers on top brands including Pearson, Yonex, Xbox, LEGO and more
Amazon Devices
Biggest savings with lowest prices of the year on Echo and Alexa devices
Enjoy Lowest ever price on Echo Dot along with a free smart bulb
