Amazon.in’s biggest Great Indian Festival – starts from midnight on September 29 until 11:59 pm on October 04; Prime members to get exclusive early access starting 12 noon on September 28

Reveals the biggest selection & deals on smartphones, large appliances & TVs, home & kitchen products, fashion, consumables such as grocery & beauty, consumer electronics and more with the best finance options for customers this festive season

Customers can save more with an instant discount of 10% when they pay with SBI Debit and Credit Cards Up to 40% off on latest smartphones from top brands; Up to 75% off on all Home Appliances an TVs; Up to 90% off on India’s largest online Fashion store

Best savings of the year on Echo and Alexa devices

Great Indian Festival will feature a wide range of finance options from no cost EMI on Debit & Credit cards, Bajaj FinServ cards and unlimited reward points on Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card

Great Indian Festival starts from midnight on September 29 until 11:59 pm on October 04. Prime members can grab great deals first with exclusive early access starting 12 noon on September 28.



Smartphones and Mobile Accessories

Up to 40% off on latest smartphones, get additional cashback, exchange offers, No Cost EMI, Free screen replacement and guaranteed exchange price offers across a wide selection

Over 15 new launches by top brands including OnePlus, Samsung, Vivo and more

Enjoy lowest ever prices on over 100 smartphones – Top offers from Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, OPPO, Vivo among others

Exchange offers up to INR 6,000

Stylish accessories including mobile cases, covers and more starting from as low as INR 69

Up to 70% off on trendy Bluetooth Headsets

Appliances & TVs

Up to 75% off on Appliances and TV’s with No Cost EMI and exciting exchange offers and installation with free deliveries

Offers from top brands including Samsung, Whirlpool, LG, Xiaomi, Sony and more

55” QLED OnePlusTV coming soon

Upgrade to 4K TVs starting INR 19,999 per month

No Cost EMI starting INR 999 on Frost free refrigerators

Top load washing machines starting INR 9,999

Up to 45% off on Split air conditioners

Consumer Electronics

Enjoy over 6000 deals on over 200 top brands including HP, Canon, boAT, Lenovo and more

Up to INR 40,000 off on top premium laptops; enjoy up to 12 months No Cost EMI on Laptops from top brands

Minimum INR 10,000 off DSLRs and Mirrorless Cameras

Up to 60% off on Headphones and Speakers

Easy EMI offers and Free Shipping

Fitness trackers from Mi starting INR 799

Amazon Fashion

Up to 90% off on India’s largest online fashion store with deals on 1 lakh+ styles

Enjoy up to 70% off on over 1200 + brands

Pocket friendly fashion starting under INR 599

Up to 80% off on top clothing brands

Up to 80% off on top footwear brands

Up to 80% off on top watch brands

Up to 90% off on jewellery brands

Enjoy up to 80% off on luggage and handbags

Enjoy up to 60%-70% off on Makeup and Beauty products

Best prices on big brands including max, Puma, UCB, Mothercare, Redtape, CASIO, Biba, American Tourister and many more

Home and Kitchen

Up to 80% off – Lowest ever prices on 50,000+ Home & Kitchen products

Minimum 50% off on over 10,000 kitchen & home appliances

5 Lakh+ home products from top brands including Prestige, Bombay Dyeing and more at half price or less

Deals on kitchen products starting at INR99

Over 30,000 furniture products with No Cost EMI starting INR 499/month

Offers on top brands including Prestige, Bombay Dyeing, Pigeon, Homecentre and more

Daily Essentials & Personal Care

Lowest prices on over 30,000 daily essentials

Featured brands include Aashirwaad, Huggies, Surg Excel, Lakme and more

Monthly groceries starting from as low as INR1

Up to 80% off on men’s grooming

Up to 20% extra savings with over 10,000 combos

Enjoy extra 10% off with over 55,000 Amazon coupons

Books, Hobbies, Gaming and Toys

20%-70% off on bestselling books

Minimum 40% off on Treadmills and Exercise bikes

Minimum INR 12,000 off on Xbox consoles

Indoor toys starting INR 109

Offers on top brands including Pearson, Yonex, Xbox, LEGO and more

Amazon Devices

Biggest savings with lowest prices of the year on Echo and Alexa devices

Enjoy Lowest ever price on Echo Dot along with a free smart bulb

Flat INR 1200 off on FireTV Stick

Up to 35% off on Echo smart screens

Flat INR 1750 off on Kindle eReaders

Check out all the offers by clicking here.

