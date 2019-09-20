Alliance Group
Alliance Group Chairman and Managing Director, Mr. Manoj Namburu, at a glittering function was honored with The Global Indian of the Year 2018-19 award on September 16th, 2019.
The award function was held in Mumbai at Hotel Taj Lands’ End in the presence of the Who’s Who from across various sectors of industries from 20 GCC Countries. The function was graced by Mr. Ramdas Athawale Honorable Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, His Excellency the High Commissioner of Malaysia and Her Excellency the Ambassador of Italy.
Alliance Group has associated itself with the Government of Tamil Nadu during the recent ‘Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet 2019’ and has signed a MOU with the Government of Tamil Nadu and has committed to invest Rs.9,500 crores (US$ 1.34 Billion) in Tamil Nadu in Real Estate sector in the next 4 years.
Robust pace of development and growth places Alliance well on its path to achieve its Vision – to be the World’s largest real estate developer with annual revenues of $10 Billion by the year 2035. Thus bringing pride to our country that we have conquered yet another industry.
Going along with the vision of our Honourable Prime Minister “Housing For All by 2022”, Alliance under the leadership of Mr. Manoj Namburu was amongst the first real estate companies to dovetail their business goals in line with the PM's Vision.
1. Best Aspirational Homes – Design Excellence
Alliance Group is a dynamic and a leading residential real estate firm in South India. Since its inception in 2004, Alliance has pioneered in providing top quality homes in great locations across Chennai, Bangalore and now in Hyderabad.
Website: https://www.alliancein.com
Sridevi Ravichandran ,
|Image Caption : In the centre, Mr. Manoj Nambru – The Global Indian of the Year 2018-19
|click for high-res image