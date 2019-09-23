ACTICO, a leading international provider of software for intelligent automation and digital decisioning and Larsen & Toubro Infotech (BSE code: 540005, NSE: LTI), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company have entered into a Global Strategic partnership. This alliance will offer ACTICO Platform’s Intelligent Decision Management Automation capabilities as an integrated extension to LTI’s Mosaic – a platform that offers data engineering, advanced analytics, knowledge-led automation, IoT connectivity and improved solution experience to its users. Through this partnership ACTICO and LTI aim to offer their customers faster go-to-market for digital solutions and a reduced cost of ownership.

Thomas Cotic, Founder and CEO, ACTICO said: “LTI brings domain expertise, global coverage and an ability to create and offer unique market solutions on our platform. We are impressed with LTI’s Mosaic platform and look forward to bringing its capabilities to ACTICO’s customers.”

Nachiket Deshpande, Chief Operating Officer, LTI said: “Decision Automation is critical to improve business productivity, increase accuracy and to consistently make the right decision at the right time. Complete automation of operational decisions is a key trend for BFSI sector and our partnership with ACTICO will further augment our capabilities in this area.”

With its exceptional delivery capabilities, LTI is well aligned to Banking, Insurance, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing and Media & Hi-tech industries to develop, deliver and support use cases on the ACTICO Platform.

About ACTICO



ACTICO is a leading international provider of software for intelligent automation and digital decisioning. It provides best-in-class software solutions and tools with applications from financial services to manufacturing and retail to healthcare, enhancing day-to-day decision-making and end-to-end automation. ACTICO technology is used directly by companies on almost all continents, ranging from small/mid-size to Fortune 500 companies. Find more at https://www.actico.com/ or follow us on Linkedin for updates.

About LTI

LTI (NSE: LTI) is a global technology consulting and digital solutions Company helping more than 350 clients succeed in a converging world. With operations in 30 countries, we go the extra mile for our clients and accelerate their digital transformation with LTI’s Mosaic platform enabling their mobile, social, analytics, IoT and cloud journeys. Founded in 1997 as a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited, our unique heritage gives us unrivaled real-world expertise to solve the most complex challenges of enterprises across all industries. Each day, our team of more than 29,000 LTItes enable our clients to improve the effectiveness of their business and technology operations and deliver value to their customers, employees and shareholders. Find more at http://www.Lntinfotech.com or follow us at @LTI_Global