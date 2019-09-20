Salesforce
ACG group, an integrated pharma manufacturing solutions company, today announced that it has chosen Salesforce, the global leader in CRM, to accelerate its digital transformation journey, strengthen customer relationships and foster its global expansion.
Peter Neve, CMO at ACG, said, “For over five decades, we have been empowering businesses with integrated solutions across the world. Our partnership with Salesforce will help us drive holistic growth by increasing overall business efficiency and providing stellar customer experiences. We look forward to taking our business to the next level with Salesforce and becoming the preferred partners for pharmaceutical businesses across the globe.”
Sunil Jose, SVP and Country Leader, Salesforce India, said, "Technological innovations have changed the face of modern customer engagement. Companies are being challenged to rethink how they engage with increasingly connected, empowered, and discerning customers. We are proud to be a technology partner for ACG Group in helping them supercharge growth and surpass customer expectations.”
ACG group is an integrated pharma manufacturing solutions company absolutely committed to delivering exceptional solutions to the global pharmaceutical industry. The company’s diverse product range of Capsules, Films & Foils, Engineering, and Inspection systems meets international regulatory requirements. ACG is committed to just one goal: to offer everything needed for efficient capsule and tablet manufacturing.
Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies to connect with their customers in a whole new way.
