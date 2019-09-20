ACG group, an integrated pharma manufacturing solutions company, today announced that it has chosen Salesforce, the global leader in CRM, to accelerate its digital transformation journey, strengthen customer relationships and foster its global expansion.



As a fully-integrated machinery and materials supplier, ACG is the preferred partner for pharmaceutical businesses across the globe. The company aims to further strengthen this position through extensive R&D investments and strategic alliances, making ACG the 'first choice' supplier for the global pharmaceutical industry.



ACG is deploying Salesforce Sales Cloud to modernize its sales processes and better integrate customer data, providing sales teams with access to rich insights into customer needs and preferences. The solution will provide a single, 360-degree view of each customer that will enable ACG to strengthen its customer relationships and deliver more personalized customer experiences. In addition, deeper business intelligence will help the team to make data-driven decisions, setting ACG up for increased customer success and growth.



Peter Neve, CMO at ACG, said, “For over five decades, we have been empowering businesses with integrated solutions across the world. Our partnership with Salesforce will help us drive holistic growth by increasing overall business efficiency and providing stellar customer experiences. We look forward to taking our business to the next level with Salesforce and becoming the preferred partners for pharmaceutical businesses across the globe.”

Sunil Jose, SVP and Country Leader, Salesforce India, said, "Technological innovations have changed the face of modern customer engagement. Companies are being challenged to rethink how they engage with increasingly connected, empowered, and discerning customers. We are proud to be a technology partner for ACG Group in helping them supercharge growth and surpass customer expectations.”

ACG group is an integrated pharma manufacturing solutions company absolutely committed to delivering exceptional solutions to the global pharmaceutical industry. The company’s diverse product range of Capsules, Films & Foils, Engineering, and Inspection systems meets international regulatory requirements. ACG is committed to just one goal: to offer everything needed for efficient capsule and tablet manufacturing.



ACG has over 5 decades of experience and is present in over 100 countries, with more than 4,500 associates around the world. Our customer-centric approach has won us many loyal, satisfied customers and partners by nurturing relationships.



Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies to connect with their customers in a whole new way.

For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.



