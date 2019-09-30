Initiative will support technological innovation in healthcare

Insights on how technology is shaping and impacting the future of healthcare, and enabling people to live healthier, fuller lives

Abbott, a global leader in healthcare, in collaboration with TEDxGateway, hosted an interactive Salon session focused on the ‘Future of Healthcare’ – a platform dedicated to discuss how technology driven innovation is shaping the healthcare industry across the globe and here in India.



Three global visionaries gave keynote talks at the event – Jack Kreindler, Founder, Medical Director – Centre for Health and Human Performance Ltd, Balaji Ganesh, Chief Executive Officer – TexRAD Ltd and Yuval Mor, Co-Founder, Beyond Verbal Communication.



The speakers shared their insights on how technological innovation is driving change in the healthcare landscape and highlighted how technology can enable wide access, improved diagnosis and aid precision treatment.



Abbott facilitated this first-of-its-kind event within the healthcare industry in India, as a continuation of its focus on fostering a culture of technology and innovation, to help solve pressing health problems in India and the world. Abbott is committed to the transformation that technology brings and discussions that are required to understand and adopt these in a systematic way.



Speaking on Abbott’s association with TEDxGateway, Jawed Zia, head of Abbott’s pharmaceutical business in India, said, “We are delighted to present this year’s TEDxGatewaySalon focusing on the future of healthcare. We believe that technology has the power to change strategic decisions and fundamentally influence the quality and efficiency of services for better patient outcomes across the continuum of care.”



The eminent speakers also shared their innovations which are life-saving and help in improving people’s lives. Jack Kreindler, Founder, Medical Director – Centre for Health and Human Performance Ltd shared his thoughts on the future of health optimization with the use of precision medicine. Speaking at the occasion, he said, “We are getting older! That will come as no surprise to anyone, but as the world's population ages, every health system and humanity must now face up to the challenge of cancer and chronic conditions – the diseases of getting older and having more wealth per capita. This talk revisits the question of whether exponentially advancing technologies, data, computation and connected devices, can enable us to build virtual, preventive and predictive digital health systems delivering diagnostics and decision support to billions of underserved people in developing countries.”



Balaji Ganesh, Chief Executive Officer – TexRAD Ltd. explained the use of medical data through non-invasive imaging biomarkers, data archiving/storage and easy access to medical imaging and data through improved communication via mobile technologies/devices. Speaking at the event, he further said “I am excited and look forward to sharing my research and work on how texture analysis of radiological scans in cancer care can capture additional clinically relevant information. There’s more than what meets the eye.”



Yuval Mor, Co-Founder, Beyond Verbal Communication spoke about how voice-recognition is being used to detect coronary heart diseases and how this technology could bring about an exponential impact by understanding discrepancies in the future of coronary healthcare. “In traditional Indian and Chinese medicine, voice has been used for many centuries as a way to get insights into a person's health" he said. "By using advanced technologies such as Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence (AI), backed by extensive research, it's clear now that voice can be used as a biomarker for health conditions. Coupled with the revolution of smart home devices and personal voice assistants – this can have a tremendous effect on telemedicine and providing health services in remote areas,” Mor added.



As spending on healthcare increases year-on-year, the industry stands at the cusp of a technological revolution to meet the growing expectations of consumers. Data, innovation and digitally led solutions will shape and impact the environment in India, and around the world in the years to come. This event is a step in the collaborative process that is required to develop sustainable solutions to help people live better.

Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 103,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries. In India, Abbott was established in 1910, and is one of the country's oldest and most admired healthcare companies.

