​Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) hosted the first edition of the India Affiliate Awards (IAA) in its fifth edition of India Affiliate Summit. The awards were conceived with an aim to recognize and promote the efforts of the talented affiliate marketers and creative honchos who have made an outstanding contribution towards ground-breaking advancements and rose above their peers.

With 9 categories in its debut year, India Affiliate Awards (IAA) aimed to recognize the stalwarts in the Affiliate Industry. The list winners of the India Affiliate Awards 2019 were:



WINNERS CATEGORIES Shopify Best Affiliate Marketing Blog McDonalds (South and West)-GMAL by Publicis Media-Performics India Best App Install Campaign YES Bank by iProspect India Best Finance Affiliate Campaign Bigbasket by Admitad India Best Indian E-commerce Affiliate Campaign AliExpress.com Cost Per Sale Campaign by vComission Best International E-commerce Affiliate Campaign Reliance General Insurance by iProspect India Best Integrated Affiliate Marketing Campaign Creating a new digital paradigm for Max Life Insurance by SVG Media – Columbus India Most Innovative Affiliate Marketing Campaign Admitad India Best Affiliate Tool of the year CashKaro.com Best Publisher for Affiliate Marketing



At the 5th edition of India Affiliate Summit (IAS) organized by IAMAI, Parul Bhargava, CEO, vCommission, in her inaugural address, highlighted the potential of the industry and talked about how affiliate market has grown over in the last 5 years. She briefed the audience on how the future of affiliate actually looks like and how the uptake of digital has helped all the people in the business. Lastly she gave an insight into the challenges that industry has faced over the course of time and still has seen a tremendous growth.

Dan Silvestrov, Country Manager – USA Admitad who was one of the key speakers talked about how to build a strong affiliate market and also highlighted that digital marketing is booming in India and has a lot of potential. While giving the delegates a talk about affiliate marketing, he also specified how affiliate marketing has helped the advertisers to promote their product and services easily and how these affiliate channels have attracted new customers which has helped them in boosting their sales. He also made a prediction that with the market that India has right now it has the capability of reaching to 700 million internet users by 2020 and e-commerce can rise up to USD 64 billion.

Taking the session forward Emanuel Cinca, Founder, What The Aff briefed the delegates about E-Mail Marketing and how it is becoming efficient. He specified that E-mail marketing has a brighter new side and has a good future growth and it will prove to help all of those people who are into blogging, e-commerce and affiliate marketers.

The two-day long summit revolved around discussions like; Changing Landscape of Brand and Performance Marketing in India, Leveraging Influencers in the Age of Performance Marketing, Plenary Importance Of Affiliate Marketing In m-commerce etc. It also talked about the growth and future prospective of affiliate marketing. This year the summit saw about 2800+ delegates and more than 72+ companies who exhibited.



The Summit speaker’s line-up included several high profile industry stalwarts like Abhishek Joshi, CMO & Business Head, MX Player; Chris Adams, CTO, eDatasource; Dan Silvestrov, Country Manager – USA Admitad; Emanuel Cinca, Founder, What The Aff; Jahid Ahmed,Head -Digital Marketing, HDFC Bank; Parag Murudkar, Group EVP, Yes Bank; Pariekshit Maadishetti, MD, Gridlogic; Parul Bhargava, CEO, vCommission; Shashishekhar Mu kherjee, Head – Digital Marketing, RB; Swati Bhargava, Co-Founder, Cashkaro.

About IAMAI

The Internet and Mobile Association of India [IAMAI] is a young and vibrant association with ambitions of representing the entire gamut of digital businesses in India. It was established in 2004 by the leading online publishers, and in the last 15 years has come to effectively address the challenges facing the digital and online industry including mobile content and services, online publishing, mobile advertising, online advertising, ecommerce and mobile & digital payments among others.

Fifteen years after its establishment, the association is still the only professional industry body representing the online industry in India. The association is registered under the Societies Act and is a recognized charity in Maharashtra. With a membership of nearly 300 Indian and overseas companies, and with offices in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata, the association is well placed to work towards charting a growth path for the digital industry in India.

