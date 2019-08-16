Q1 FY20 Consolidated Total Topline & EBITDA up 40 % and 30 % YoY respectively

Q1 FY20 Standalone Total Topline & EBITDA up 11 % and 38 % YoY respectively



Zee Learn Limited, India’s leading Education company and India’s Most Trusted Diversified Education Brand*, today reported its Standalone and Consolidated Q1FY20 financial results.

Q1 FY20 performance on consolidated basis:

Total Topline for Q1FY20 at Rs. 166.2 Cr up from Rs. 119.1 Cr in Q1 FY19

EBITDA for Q1FY20 at Rs. 54.7 Cr up from Rs. 42.1 Cr in Q1 FY19



Commenting on the financial performance, Umesh Pradhan, CFO, Zee Learn Ltd said, “We continue to maintain our strong position in Pre School and K-12 business in Q1 FY20. The resilient performance owes to operational capabilities, world class service deliverables, strong franchisee network, resource optimization and rich product portfolio. The Company’s focus remains on improving business performance while driving synergies across our platforms. The same has resulted in a healthy growth of 40 % in total topline and 30 % in EBITDA.

Our strategic acquisition of MT Educare is yet another example of Zee Learn’s ability to turn around the business with great potential. Our focus on organically growing our platforms into market leading positions and monetizing our growth investments is beginning to crystalize.”

Zee Learn Ltd. also informed the stakeholders that the Company wishes to dispose off Real Estate assets pertaining to its school operations in order to release funds for de-leveraging its balance sheet, subject to necessary approvals.

Commenting on the business performance, Mr. Debshankar Mukhopadhyay, CEO, Zee Learn Ltd, said, “We see customers continuing to spend on the growth and transformation initiatives, and that is reflecting in our business numbers. ZLL through its varied forays including Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE), K-12 School Education, Youth and Vocational education, Test Prep and tuition courses is playing a pivotal role in India’s education system. The new initiatives started by the company in last financial year are being well received by the children, parents, franchisee partners and all other stakeholders and we are confident that ZLL will continue to grow its business and is committed to create long-term value for its franchisees, parents and students, shareholder. Our contextual knowledge, full spectrum capabilities and investments in research and innovation are the bedrock of our discontinuous growth and transformation initiatives.”

Financial Highlights: ZLL Consolidated

Figs in Rs Cr Quarter ended Particulars 30 June, 19 31 March, 19 30 June, 18

FY19 YoY

Q1 % Revenue Revenue from operations 154.76 165.35 113.14 517.25 37% Other Income 11.52 10.69 6.01 32.00 92% Total Revenue 166.28 176.04 119.15 549.25 40% Expenses COGS / Operational Cost 43.87 46.66 28.69 145.37 53% Employee benefits expense 38.43 41.23 28.01 141.57 37% Selling and marketing expenses 6.67 7.67 7.02 27.19 -5% Other expenses 11.03 17.85 7.25 45.39 52% Total expenses 100.00 113.41 70.97 359.52 41% EBITDA 54.75 51.93 42.17 157.72 30% EBITDA % 35% 31% 37% 30% Finance Cost 14.80 13.45 9.36 47.31 58% Depreciation and amortisation expenses 14.95 7.46 4.61 27.89 225% Profit before tax 36.53 41.72 34.22 114.53 7% Profit before tax % 22% 24% 29% 21% Tax 9.91 10.44 10.14 31.15 -2% Profit after tax 26.62 31.28 24.08 83.39 11% Profit after tax % 16% 18% 20% 15%

Key Business indicators

June 2019 end FY19 end June 2018 end FY18 end Net Operational Kidzee (F) 1999 1914 1890 1813 Net Operational MLZS (F) 129 124 118 117 Net Kidzee Students (F) 109,689 136,954 100,207 127,201 Net MLZS Students (F) 78,252 63,875 58,029 56,264 ZLL Standalone EBITDA % 52% 45% 42% 39%



Key Financial indicators (Standalone)

June 2019 FY19 June 2018 FY18 Free Cash Flow (Rs. In Cr) 31.49 78.70 27.67 70.00 Borrowings (Rs. In Cr) 171.08 181.21 140.75 133.26 Debt Equity Ratio 0.40 0.44 0.38 0.38

Key Financial indicators (Consolidated)

June 2019 FY19 Borrowings (Rs. In Cr) 423.98 431.67 Debt Equity Ratio 0.66 0.71 EPS (Rs.) 3.03 2.33



