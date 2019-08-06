WPP Foundation has also been designated as a “CSR World Leader’’

WPP Foundation, the CSR entity of WPP India, was today recognised at the International CSR Excellence Awards 2019 with multiple awards, including a Gold award under the category of “Large Companies Initiatives”, a Silver award for their Socio-Economic Activities as well as being designated as a “CSR World Leader”.

The International CSR Excellence Awards are presented to “companies that have a heart -caring companies that use their privileged position to help their colleagues, communities, customers, the environment and the less fortunate”. Held in London, the International CSR Excellence Awards were presented by Martin Kiszko and Phil Williams, Master of Ceremonies to Rama Iyer – Director General, WPP Foundation. The annual competition saw entries from corporates from varied sectors.

On winning its first-ever international accolades, Rama Iyer, Director General, WPP Foundation, said, “This is a pivotal moment for us- we’ve won locally, nationally, regionally and now globally. The true win here belongs to our children – they make us work harder, smarter, and bring much joy to us through it all. A big thank you to the several slient players within my team at the WPP India Foundation, and continuous support from WPP, as we open many more doors of opportunities for our children.”

WPP India CSR Foundation’s Education to Livelihood programme (E2L) takes on an evidence-based approach in developing frameworks to facilitate successful implementation. The Foundation’s key initiatives include improving educational outcomes in literacy and numeracy, with a focus on opening young minds to the world of digital innovation. The Foundation also inculcates in youth a sense of confidence and gender equality as well as train their mindsets and habits for future livelihoods, through counselling, sport, dance and music.

WPP is a creative transformation company that builds better futures for its clients through the integrated services of communications, experience, commerce and technology. WPP India launched the WPP India CSR Foundation in 2015. The vision is to help 20,000+ underserved children and youth in achieving their true potential. Together, we work in unison with partners towards bringing social change. The foundation is committed to a common CSR vision of opening doors for every child and youth from vulnerable and marginalised communities through our holistic child development programmes that focus on education, life skills and health. For more information, visit www.wppindiafoundation.com

Journey of the WPP India CSR Foundation

Founded in 2015, the WPP India CSR Foundation strives to bring about a social change through its flagship Education to Livelihood programme (E2L). Addressing key focus areas—retention in school, poor learning outcomes, work skilling and deep-rooted social norms, the E2L programme has been providing interventions and resources to 20,000 first-generation learners from 11- 18 years. Currently, the programme is running successfully in 10 underserved schools across the Mumbai and Delhi-NCR region. Through strategic partnerships with best-of-breed social organizations, the E2L programme takes an evidence-based approach in developing frameworks to facilitate successful implementation.

The Foundation’s key initiatives include improving educational outcomes in literacy and numeracy, with a focus on opening young minds to the world of digital innovation. The Foundation also inculcates in youth a sense of confidence and gender equality as well as train their mindsets and habits for future livelihoods, through counselling, sport, dance and music.

To ensure retention among the youth they support, they provide access to health education and health services.

In a remarkably short span, the E2L program has been able to:



Help over 70% children secure their future through employment or higher education

Reduce dropout rates to less than 3%

Initiate better health standards

Double the ability of coding

Reduce gender discrimination

Increase literacy & numeracy

Increase confidence levels



As testimony to its sustained efforts to drive positive social impact, WPP Foundation has been recognised with eminent awards including Special Category Award for Livelihood at India International CSR Awards, 2018, Award for Best Business Campaign and Communication in CSR at the National Excellence in CSR Congress and Awards, 2018, Award for the Best CSR Impact Initiative at the National Excellence in CSR Congress and Awards, 2018 and National Recognition for Excellence in CSR at the 5th NHRDN-BIMTECH CSR Summit, 2018. They also won a Special Commendation at the Golden Peacock Awards for CSR in January 2019. Furthermore, the WPP Foundation has also won regional awards like Golden Globe Tigers Awards, Malaysia, 2019 for Best CSR Practices and Innovative CSR Practices.