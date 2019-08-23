WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) services, today announced that the annual general meeting of its shareholders will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019, beginning at 11:00 am (Jersey time), at 22 Grenville Street, St Helier, Jersey JE4 8PX, Channel Islands.



The Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended March 31, 2019, containing its annual consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2019 and the auditors' report thereon, was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 15, 2019. The Company distributed the notice of annual general meeting, proxy statement and form of proxy on or about August 23, 2019.



The Annual Report, notice of the annual general meeting, proxy statement, form of proxy and ADR voting card are available on the investor relations page of the Company's corporate website, www.wns.com. Shareholders may also obtain a copy of the Annual Report, notice of the annual general meeting, proxy statement, form of proxy and ADR voting card, free of charge, by sending a written request to the Company Secretary, Mourant Secretaries (Jersey) Limited, of 22 Grenville Street, St Helier, Jersey JE4 8PX, Channel Islands (attention: Michael Lynam, telephone: +44 (0)1534 676 091) or [email protected], attention: Gopi Krishnan

