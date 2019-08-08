WIPRO
Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company and Camunda, an open source software company reinventing workflow automation, today announced that Wipro has joined the Camunda Partner Program.
Camunda is a software company reinventing workflow automation. Hundreds of companies including 24 Hour Fitness, AT&T, Lufthansa Technik and Zalando trust Camunda to automate core business processes to the highest possible extent, allowing their business to scale and revenue to grow without proportionally increasing operating costs.
The Camunda Enterprise Platform is based on the company’s popular open source workflow and decision automation platform and includes additional features, guarantees and services to enable accelerated development of workflow solutions and rock-solid production deployments.
The Enterprise Platform features an advanced version of Cockpit for operating production deployments of BPMN workflows and DMN decisions, and includes Optimize 2.0 for rich data visualization, flexible alerting and advanced analytics. Camunda Enterprise users also receive SLA-based support and maintenance, contractual warranties, ongoing maintenance, and training and consulting services.
