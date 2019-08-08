Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company and Camunda , an open source software company reinventing workflow automation, today announced that Wipro has joined the Camunda Partner Program.



This program will enable Wipro to integrate Camunda’s products and Enterprise Platform with its offerings, and help customers who need workflow automation, but may not have the IT resources to build it themselves.



The workflow automation market is expected to reach nearly $17 billion by 2023, up from $4.7 billion in 2017[1]. With digital disruption driving constant business change, staying competitive in today’s environment necessitates smart digital transformation and workflow automation. This involves employing platforms that can evolve with businesses as they grow.



As a Camunda partner, Wipro can now offer clients access to an integrated platform for software developers and business stakeholders, covering all phases of workflow automation – from process design and execution, to continuous process improvement. Camunda’s stack includes a robust toolkit for modeling and executing business processes, coupled with powerful visual interfaces for monitoring and troubleshooting active processes and analyzing large volumes of process data.



“As digital transformation initiatives increasingly pick up speed, we’re finding more and more IT services firms need partners who can fully enable their clients’ digital transformation projects,” said Jakob Freund, CEO and Co-founder, Camunda. “We are thrilled to work with Wipro, whose market leadership position will provide more businesses access to our workflow automation solutions.”



“We are excited to partner with Camunda to offer customers a lightweight, highly flexible, open source platform for their workflow automation needs,” said Somit Kapoor, Head of Enterprise Operations Transformation, Wipro Limited. “Offering Camunda as part of our stack will benefit our customers who are looking for a solution that offers greater flexibility and customization than alternative heavyweight platforms.”

About Camunda

Camunda is a software company reinventing workflow automation. Hundreds of companies including 24 Hour Fitness, AT&T, Lufthansa Technik and Zalando trust Camunda to automate core business processes to the highest possible extent, allowing their business to scale and revenue to grow without proportionally increasing operating costs.

With its open source-based workflow automation and decision platform, Camunda provides detailed visibility into business operations across distributed systems, boosts system resilience and enables enterprises to overcome “big workflow” challenges resulting from digital transformation. One of the fastest growing companies in EMEA as ranked by Deloitte, Camunda is based in Berlin with offices in San Francisco and Denver, USA. To learn more visit: https://camunda.com/



Camunda Enterprise

The Camunda Enterprise Platform is based on the company’s popular open source workflow and decision automation platform and includes additional features, guarantees and services to enable accelerated development of workflow solutions and rock-solid production deployments.

The Enterprise Platform features an advanced version of Cockpit for operating production deployments of BPMN workflows and DMN decisions, and includes Optimize 2.0 for rich data visualization, flexible alerting and advanced analytics. Camunda Enterprise users also receive SLA-based support and maintenance, contractual warranties, ongoing maintenance, and training and consulting services.

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 175,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.

Forward-looking and Cautionary Statements

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, intense competition in IT services, our ability to maintain our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which we make strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property, and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.