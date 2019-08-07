Ten Years Younger Productions LLP, Dhirajj Walks of Art Pvt Ltd and New Born Films LLP have come together to create edgy content.



Their first film is ‘Barot House’, a suspense drama featuring Amit Sadh, Manjari Fadnis and child actor Aaryan Menghji. The film is directed by revolutionary Ad filmmaker, Bugs Bhargava and is written by Sanjeev K Jha. The story is inspired by true events which is researched by Praful R Shah and it is released today on Zee5.



The second film ‘Posham Pa’ is a psychological thriller starring actress Mahie Gill, Sayani Gupta, Ragini Khanna, Imaad Shah, and Shivani Raghuvanshi. This film is directed by national award-winning filmmaker Suman Mukhopadhyay and written by Nimisha Misra. Just like Barot House, Posham Pa is also going to be added to the original content library of Zee5 and is slated to release on 21st of August 2019.



The three production houses are helmed by proficient people like Seema Mohapatra, Jahanara Bhargava, Dhirajj Vinodd Kapoor, Bugs Bhargava, Hussain Shaikh. The first production house – Ten Years Younger Productions LLP is a collaborative venture co-founded by Seema Mohapatra, an astute business executive who has over 20+ years of experience in the Media and Entertainment industry for companies like BBC World Wide, STAR TV NETWORK, etc, and Jahanara Bhargava, an extremely talented and creative young producer who has carved a niche for herself in a short span of time. Growing up in the world of advertising and films, she started assisting on Ad films at the age of fifteen and later studied Communication Design at The Symbiosis Institute of Design. The second production house – Dhirajj Walks of Art Pvt Ltd is helmed by Dhirajj Vinodd Kapoor. Fondly addressed as DK among his peers, Dhirajj is an Indian film Actor, Model, Director, Brand Marketer, and an award-winning Producer, who has produced more than 1000 international campaigns, events, shows, etc. Just like Ten Years Younger Productions LLP, New Born Films LLP is also a collaborative venture co-founded by Bhargava Krishna, an Advertising Creative Director, Actor, Writer, Ad filmmaker, and Theatre personality, and Hussain Shaikh, a highly knowledgeable, respected, ambitious and award-winning producer who has worked on more than 20 films with among the best directors in the country.



With such talents taking over the baton, we look forward to some refreshing change in the Indian Cinema.