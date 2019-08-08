The Streamcast Group ("Streamcast") entered into a definitive Restructuring Services Agreement ("RSA") with Rolta India Limited (BSE: 500366; NSE: ROLTA).



Under the terms of the RSA, Streamcast will assist Rolta India Limited ("RIL") and its subsidiaries ("Rolta") towards repayment and restructuring its liabilities commencing with immediate effect. Through this agreement, Streamcast intends to bring immense value add for Rolta and will focus on reviving the operations of RIL.



“There is tremendous potential and synergy between Streamcast Group and Rolta India Limited to deliver next-generation world-class geographic information system, mapping and managed services to clients across the globe with a combination of our considerable global data center infrastructure. These business synergies will allow any managed services business to deliver cloud services to clients at extremely competitive pricing. This strategic initiative combines Streamcast with Rolta AdvizeX expertise, distribution model and industry leading technology partners to deliver cloud solutions to its 2700+ customers,” said a spokesperson from Streamcast Group.

About The Streamcast Group



The Streamcast Group is an international technology group that uses its proprietary and globally patented architecture to provide next-generation technology services on sub-optimal networks using the Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) model. With presence across Europe, Africa, Sri Lanka, Middle East and India, Streamcast operates in three core segments: Core SaaS, Content and Data Centres. The Group’s philosophy is to promote digital equality and digital inclusion of the billions of disadvantaged consumers across the world, who historically lack access and connectivity.

Website: https://scst.tech