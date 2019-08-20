India Education Awards, 2019, conceived and initiated by Blindwink is aimed at eulogizing and felicitating the achievers of the education sector. The most sought after awards were organized on 18th August, 2019 (Sunday) in Taj West End Hotel at Bangalore by Blindwink – Best Market Research & Brand Management Company in India.

Bollywood Actress Soha Ali Khan was the Chief Guest for the event who gave away the awards to the title holders in their respective categories.

The list of awardees are:

Preschool Winners are:

Sristi Kids Preschool & Day-Care – Most Innovative Preschool & Day Care In Bangalore, Sacred Heart School, Kindergarten Section – Best Inclusive Education Preschool Inculcating Environment Friendly Practices 2019, Cambridge Montessori Preschool – Best Montessori Preschool In India 2019, Wonder Learning India Pvt. Ltd.– Best Emerging Preschool Consultants in India 2019, Little Coins Preschool – Best Emerging Preschool in Gandhinagar, Smart Juniors (Skye Kidz) – Most Promising Preschool in Hyderabad, Little Zebra Play School – Best Fun Based Learning Preschool in Coimbatore, KHC Playschool and Activity Centre – Most Innovative Playschool in Chennai, Ms. Pushpa Valli J. – Excellence In Early Child Education & Innovation 2019, Podar Jumbo Kids Plus, Bhandup – Innovative Child Psychological Research Based Curriculum Preschool 2019, Royal School – Best Preschool In Malappuram District, Kerala, Kangaroo Kids Club & Preschool,Trichy – Best Innovative Preschool in Trichy, S.L. Sravanthi – Innovative Fun Based Loving Playschool in Hyderabad, Mindseed Preschool & Daycare – Best Preschool & Daycare Chain in India, Sunshine Kids, Bhandup West, Mumbai – Most Preferred Preschool in Mumbai, Kidzee Mission Charali and Kidzee Goraimari Tezpur – Most Innovative Preschools In Tezpur 2019, Angels Paradise Academy Preschool and Daycare – Excellence In Early Child Education, Maple Bear South Asia – Best Smart Preschool Chain 2019 .



Primary & Secondary Education Schools Winners are:

Spring Mount Public School – Best Emerging School With Academic Excellence, St. Michael's School Siliguri – Best Residential & Day Boarding School in West Bengal, Priyadarshani School, Chakan – Best Performance Smart School in Western Maharashtra 2019, St. Patrick’s Academy Bengaluru – Most Trusted Value Education Based School In Bangalore, St. Peter’s School, Panchgani – Best Boarding School For Boys In Maharashtra 2019, Shri Ram Centennial School – Best Day Boarding & Residential School in Dehradun, Hindustan International School, Padur – Best Emerging Smart School in Chennai 2019, Aurinko Academy – Best Unique Teaching Methodology School 2019, Rawdat Al-Quran Al-Kareem – Best Innovative School In Child Development in Mumbai, Narake's Panhala Public School & Jr. College – Best Residential School in Kolhapur 2019, Chrysalis High Kadugodi – Best CBSE Curriculum With Highest Academic Standards Of The Year 2019, Smart Universal Academy (The School Of The Feature Manipur) – Best Digital School With CSR Initiative in Manipur 2019, Elpro International School – Top 5 CBSE K12 Schools For Co-Curricular Activities in Maharashtra 2019, Kailasanadha Vidyanikethan – Most Promising CBSE School in Thrissur, Ganga National Public School, Siddharth Nagar – Best Emerging CBSE School In Siddharthnagar District UP, Bal Bhavan International School, Gannaur – Best Senior Secondary & Residential School in Haryana, Dayawati Modi Academy – Best Green Campus & Infrastructure CBSE K12 School in North India, Aditya Academy Secondary School – Most Promising Holistic Education School in West Bengal, Rainbow Group Of Schools – Fastest Growing Chain Of Schools in Hyderabad, Jagma World School – Best Primary School in Nandurbar District, Open Minds World School – Best Futuristic Model Of Schooling, Hegemony Global School – Best Emerging School With International Standard Infrastructure, Amity International School, Vasundhara, Ghaziabad, UP – Best International K12 School in Ghaziabad 2019, Blooming Buds Preschool – Most Innovative Pedagogy School in Vapi, The Heritage Public School – Best School in Saurashtra Region 2019, Lotus Valley International School, Noida Extension – Most Innovative Pedagogical Practices in Noida Extension.



College & University Winners are:

Samarth Agriculture College, Deulgaon Raja Dist. Buldana – Leading Institute For Agricultural Studies in Maharashtra, Mixoflair Institute Of Beverage Studies – Best Bartending Institute in India, JD Institute Of Fashion Technology, Bhubaneswar (AV Academy) – Best Designing Institute in India (East) 2019, Maharishi Dayanand Yoga Sanstha (MDYS) – Best Vocational/Yoga Education Institute in North India, School Of Professional Development (SPD) – Most Promising Distance Learning Education Institute Empowering Socially & Economically Challenged, Wifistudy – India's Best Study Channel On YouTube 2019, S. Dinesh & Co – India's Leading Educational Publishing House 2019, Natasha Aranha Indian School Of Media – Icon Of The Year For Unprecedented Contribution In The Field Of Education & Skill Development, Sri International College (SIC), Cuttack,Odisha – Best Professional College of Odisha, Jerusalem University – Leading university chains of Theological Education.



Individual Winners are:

Dr. Kaup Mohamed – International Higher Education Award For Quality Education 2019, Sonali Jain – Best Emerging Faculty For CA Classes In Delhi NCR, Dr. Namrata Chatterjee – Outstanding Teaching Excellence In Management Studies In Hyderabad, Dr. Kasturi R. Naik – Best Emerging Emotional Intelligence Consultant In Mumbai 2019, Huidrom Prem Kumar Singh – Best Mathematics Teacher & Wizard 2019, Richa P. Shah – Most Aspiring Woman Educationist Of Gujarat, Dr. Bhagirathi Nayak – Best Professor Of Data Sciences In Odisha, Dr. Rasika Satyajeet Dasture – Most Promising Principal In School Education In Nagpur, Dr. Prakash Divakaran – Best Educationist Internationally Acclaimed Author For Corporate Research & Management, Prof. K. Sandhya Rani – Distinguished Computer Scientist Award, Prof. Sumesh Saini – Most Innovative Youngest Edupreneur & Scientist 2019, Aswini Bajaj – Best Finance Trainer For CFA FRM CA In India, Dr. Shailashree Haridas – Best Teacher in Economics Imparting Value Based Cultural Education, Kalpana Santosh – Innovative Teaching Excellence In Management Skills 2019, Parth Kanakia – Best Educationist In Mahuva, Swapna Jose – Best Soft Skills Trainer & Corporate Coach In Chennai, Mr. Maheshkumar Kukadiya – Most Promising Edupreneur For Quality Teaching In Surat, Mr. Hari Babu J. – Excellent Leadership In School Administration, Fareen Wahid – Best Innovative Educator Of Humanities, Ms. Ritula Singh – Best Academic Principal, Dr. Sonali Basu – Best Progressive Principal In Jhansi, Prof. Dr. Kruti Digish Vajir – Outstanding Professor & Doctor Of Alternative Healing Sciences, Mr. Sarvesh Kakkeri – Best Youngest Digital Marketing Teacher In India, Mrs. Rebecca Shinde – Most Dedicated Principal in School Education, Shivam Sharma – Young Economics Teacher & Wizard 2019, Prof. Amey Surendra Pangarkar – Best Digital Marketing Professor With Innovative Teaching Skills 2019, Sivakumar N. B. – Best Innovative Principal In Tamil Nadu 2019, Dr. Jyoti Goswami – Most Inspiring Woman Educator Promoting Girl Child Education In Rajasthan.



Coaching Institute & Educational Startup Winners are:

Rajeev Classes – Best JEE / NEET Coaching Institute In Kolkata, Daffodils Study Abroad Pvt. Ltd. – Best Overseas Education Consultants In Moga District Punjab, Dr. Jyuthica K. Laghate – Best Overseas Education Consultants In Pune, Star PMT Tutorials – Best AIIMS / NEET Entrance Coaching In Gorakhpur 2019, Matrix Tutorials – Best Coaching Classes for School Boards in Maharashtra 2019, Career Global Immigration & Education Services – Best Institute Providing Overseas Education Consultancy In Rural Punjab, Gurushikshaalay Excellence MDS – Best MDS Entrance Exam Online Coaching In Bangalore, Arya Career Academy, Nashik – Best Defence & Police Exams Coaching In Nashik Maharashtra, Ms. Donita Raj Purohit Bhati – Best Education Consultant In Gujarat, Indian Academy – Best Performance Coaching Institute For CBSE & State Board Exams In Surat, Winners' Academy – Best Coaching Institute In South India 2019, Aarti Katariya Cooking and Baking Institute – Best Bakery Institute In Nashik, Clear Concept Classes – Best Coaching Classes for Competitive Exams Entrance (In MP), Just Education – Leading Interactive Classroom Training Institute, APC Learning Solutions – Best Emerging Computers & IT Training Institute In Bangalore, Right Choice Academy – Best Competitive Coaching Center For Rural Students In Telangana, Patsav Academy – Most Creative Music Academy In India 2019, Let's Talk Club – Best Parent Toddler Programme in India, Swastik & Panoramic Education – Best CA & Commerce Coaching Institute In Gujarat, D Cube Studio (3D Kids) – India's Unique Customised 3d Printing Based Education For Kids & Schools, Mind Power Education LLP – Best Innovation Award For NAVMO Olympiad, Amster Group – Best Overseas Education Consultants In Kerala, MM Career World – Most Promising Admission Consultancy In India, AudioLife – School of Sound Engineering – Best School Of Sound Engineering In India 2019, Iflux IIT & Medical Academy – Best IIT & NEET Coaching In Mumbai 2019, Shifa's Group Tuitions – Best School Board / IIT / NEET Tutorials In Ambernath, Admit Square Consulting (ITALYX Ventures) – Most Successful International MBA Consulting Company in India, Indian Academy of Public Speaking (M/S Symphysis Training Pvt Ltd) – Best Public Speaking Academy In India, SpaceBasic, Inc. – Best Networking Start-up In Education & Accommodation For Students 2019 .

About Company