Bajaj Finance Ltd.

Customers can now make down payment using their SuperCard reward points

Additional 5% cashback on paying remaining down payment from SuperCard Bajaj Finserv, through its lending arm Bajaj Finance Limited and RBL Bank have launched a first of its kind reward redemption program for its SuperCard customers called ‘Pay with points’ to deliver super savings for customers. This will empower the SuperCard holders to save big by redeeming their accumulated SuperCard reward points against the down payment when shopping on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network across 90,000 partner stores.



In addition to the ‘Pay with points’ benefit, SuperCard holders also have the option of getting up to 5% cashback on swiping the SuperCard to pay for the down payment for their purchase on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network. Together, the unique feature of ‘Pay with points’ and the 5% cashback proposition gives SuperCard holder unmatched super savings when purchasing on No Cost EMI across the EMI network.



Speaking on the launch of this feature, Manish Jain, Executive Vice President – Payments, Bajaj Finance Ltd., said, “We are enthused by the huge response of our customers for the SuperCard, making us the fastest and the only co-branded credit card to have crossed the 1 million mark within a short span of 2 years. We are currently acquiring more than 1 lakh cards per month and our goal is to keep adding new features to the card to make our product more exciting for the customer. We are delighted to bring this innovative, industry-first proposition to our SuperCard customers. The pay with points feature is available exclusively on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network enabling customers to avail mega savings on over 1 million products ranging from personal gadgets, electronics, and appliances on no cost EMIs.”



“This unique feature, in addition to the 5% cashback feature on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network and other exclusive deals and discounts available on the SuperCard, gives unmatched savings to our customers,” Manish added.



Harjeet Toor, Head – Retail, Financial Inclusion and Rural Business said, “At RBL Bank, we look at partnerships as one of the strategic ways to drive innovation for offering unique benefits to our customers. Pay with Points program is one of the key initiatives demonstrating collaboration of the two partners coming together to leverage each other’s strength and co-create compelling propositions for our customers. This program will build strong affinity and engagement for our customers. Bajaj Finserv has been an amazing partner and we look forward to strengthen this partnership by launching the ‘Pay with Points’ feature to make SuperCard one of the most attractive cards in the industry. We, at the Bank, are striving to constantly enhance value by offering quality service and products, through the adoption of advance technology.”



SuperCard comes with other exceptional benefits that make it more than just a credit card. In addition to offering the best in class credit card features, it also offers the unique benefits of up to 50 days of interest-free ATM cash withdrawals as well as 3 months interest-free emergency loan facility as per the cash limit. SuperCard is equipped with advanced security features to alleviate threats of cyber frauds as well.

Bajaj Finance Limited



Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending company of Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 31 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company’s product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today. It is also the only NBFC in India with the international ‘BBB’ with stable outlook for long-term, by S&P Global Rating.



To know more, please visit: https://www.bajajfinserv.in



RBL Bank



RBL Bank is one of India’s fastest growing private sector banks with an expanding presence across the country. The Bank offers specialized services under six business verticals namely: Corporate & Institutional Banking, Commercial Banking, Branch & Business Banking, Agri Business Banking, Development Banking and Financial Inclusion, Treasury and Financial Markets Operations. It currently services over 6.9 million customers through a network of 332 Branches, 1,013 Business Correspondent Branches (of which 228 banking outlets) and 376 ATMs spread across 23 Indian States and Union Territories.



Further Details: www.rblbank.com