Great Place To Work® Institute has identified India’s top 50 Great Mid-size Workplaces and SAS Research and Development (India), Pune was ranked at number 1 in 2019.



This is the third time in a row that SAS R&D India has ranked in this list and is being recognized by its employees as an organization that promotes trust, pride, and camaraderie.



SAS R&D India has successfully established and nurtured a workplace environment that excels in almost every area of employees’ workplace experience. There are several unique programs that cater to the demographics of all employees. These programs are integrated with the direction in which the organization is headed currently and involve quite a high degree of personal and human connects.



“A real honor! Sixth in 2017, third in 2018, and first in 2019—we continue to raise the bar on what it means to be a Great Place To Work. I strongly believe that there is a direct correlation between our culture and our business’ success. Once we, as a team, believe that we are a Great Workplace, we see the entire organization functioning at an altogether higher level of efficiency and quality. My personal approach to making a Great Workplace is to clearly communicate this purpose in creating a Great Workplace, to listen to what team members have to say about this purpose, and to engender mutual respect for our individual efforts toward achieving this purpose,” said Moti Thadani, Head – Research and Development.



“Being number 1 is a testimonial of our employees creating a magical workplace every single day. We believe that the power of diversity is unleashed when we respect and value differences. Our culture inspires people with different experiences or backgrounds to work together. The respect with which each one interacts in the workplace is something that people haven’t seen elsewhere. In addition, unique workplace programs support us to build a strong multi-generational workforce where each one feels special and important,” said Soumi Alphons, Head – Human Resources.



About Great Place To Work® Institute

Great Place To Work® Institute annually conducts the largest study on Workplace Culture and recognizes the Best Workplaces, in India as well as around the world. This is the most coveted recognition of the Best Workplaces & Best Employers across the globe and is considered the Gold Standard in assessing and recognizing the workplace culture.



About SAS R&D India

SAS R&D India (Pvt.) Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of SAS Inc., USA, is a key development center for research and development of products and solutions for SAS. The Pune office, being the largest R&D center outside the U.S., is focused on developing strategic products and solutions of SAS.



About SAS

SAS is the leader in analytics. Through innovative software and services, SAS empowers and inspires customers around the world to transform data into intelligence. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.