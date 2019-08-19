Pure Nutrition an online nutraceutical brand, after the successful launch of stores at Mumbai airport, announces the launch of its first-ever store in Delhi IGI Airport. The stores are located at both Terminal 3 Departure in Domestic and International. A strong step to further substantiate its retail presence, the launch of this new store also marks the brand’s commitment of creating premium products that stand for quality, bio-availability and value for money.



The newly opened store will be open to customers 24 hours every day. The store showcases the extensive product offerings of the brand that compromise of Dietary Supplements, Superfoods, Pure Herbal Infusions, Cold Pressed Oils, Protein Powder and Soups besides other categories. The new Pure Nutrition store aims to facilitate superior health and hassle-free shopping experience for travellers.



Speaking about the new store opening, Mr. Sushil Khaitan, CEO & Director, Pure Nutrition.me expressed his happiness on the launch of the airport retail store by the brand and said, “Our products have seen a huge uptake online across our website and various marketplaces, so taking this step was logical for our growth story. Airports have proven to be an effective platform for us to demonstrate our brand to new and existing customers alike. We are confident that our range of travel-oriented products for gut health, immunity etc. will catalyze sales even further. After Mumbai, as we enter a new market, our whole team at Pure Nutrition sincerely hopes to reiterate the success story with Delhi.”

About PURE NUTRITION



Pure Nutrition – www.purenutrition.me ,an online nutraceutical start-up started as 'Herbs Nutriproducts Pvt. Ltd.', a discovery of globally renowned and celebrated holistic nutritionist Luke Coutinho. Pure Nutrition, collects, processes, manufactures and markets 100% natural nutritional supplements, cold pressed oils, protein powders and herbal teas. The products are 100% natural and cruelty free. These natural and health products are continually being developed and expanded to address various health needs. The brand recently announced the completion of its INR 7.5 crore seed funding, led by Asha Jindal Khaitan, a veteran in the health and wellness industry and being associated with Jindal Naturecure Institute for over 30 years.



With the rich experience and knowledge of nutritionists and food engineers coupled with the ancient knowledge of local doctors and farmers, and strictly using the gifts of nature, Pure Nutrition brings to you a variety of natural foods, supplements and herbal infusions, rich in natural nutrients with an aim to prevent, reduce and even cure diseases and enhance one’s health and well-being. Integrity, Transparency, Innovation, Ownership, Quality, Passion and Personal commitment are the cornerstones of the company. They will and want to share the knowledge and natures gifts at the best competitive price globally and across India is the force that drives PureNutrition.me.