NIIT Limited, a global leader in Skills and Talent Development, announced its annual flagship Bhavishya Jyoti Scholarship (BJS) for Future Ready Talent programmes.



NIIT is offering Future Ready talent programmes, to empower aspiring professionals with new age career possibilities and provide them with an opportunity to develop and grow in the field of their choice. On offer are courses in, Information technology, Digital marketing, Banking and Finance, Data analytics, Full Stack Product Engineering, Banking and Finance and Accounting & Business Analytics, to skill today’s youth for the jobs of the future. Based on the student’s performance in an aptitude test, NIIT will be offering scholarships across the country this year.



In addition to students who have completed their Class XII or equivalent, graduates/or those currently pursuing graduation and post-graduation Programmes are also eligible for NIIT Bhavishya Jyoti Scholarship. The Scholarship will be awarded basis the Class XII scores of the students and can be availed across all NIIT Education Centres across the country.



Bhavishya Jyoti Scholarship will reward merit scholarships of up to Rs 30,000/- and will continue till 30th September 2019.



For over 27 years, these scholarships have offered meaningful opportunities to students, to prove their aptitude in the field of IT and other futuristic careers across verticals.



Bimaljeet Singh Bhasin, President, Skills and Career Business, NIIT Ltd., said, “We at NIIT are focused towards providing aspiring professionals with an opportunity to develop and grow in the field of their choice. The Bhavishya Jyoti Scholarship is an integral part of NIIT’s commitment to encourage meritorious students of the country to build a successful career in new age industry aligned programs.”



Bhavishya Jyoti is one of India’s most recognized and trusted scholarship Programmes with 27 years of market presence that has benefitted over 5.2 lakh students since its inception. It is a unique initiative by NIIT to recognize, empower and attract students in NIIT ecosystem and reward students desirous of building successful careers in diverse industries. The Scholarship was launched by NIIT in 1991, to enable financially challenged meritorious students to pursue careers in IT and other new-age Programmes.



To know more about the programme, please call us at 1800 3000 6448

About NIIT



NIIT is a leading Skills and Talent Development Corporation that is building a manpower pool for global industry requirements. The company, which was set up in 1981 to help the nascent IT industry overcome its human resource challenges, today ranks among the world's leading training companies owing to its vast and comprehensive array of talent development programs. With a footprint in over 30 countries, NIIT offers training and development solutions to Individuals, Enterprises and Institutions. NIIT has three main lines of business across the globe – Corporate Learning Group, Skills & Careers Business and MindChampion Learning Systems Limited.



NIIT's Corporate Learning Group (CLG) offers Managed Training Services (MTS) to market-leading companies in North America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania. The Skills & Careers Business (SNC) delivers a diverse range of learning and talent development programs to millions of individual and corporate learners in areas including Digital Transformation, Banking, Finance & Insurance, Soft Skills, Business Process Excellence, Retail Sales Enablement, Management Education, Multi-Sectoral Vocational Skills, Digital Media Marketing, and new-age IT. NIIT has incubated, StackRoute, as a digital transformation partner for corporates to build multi-skilled full stack developers at scale. As NIIT's wholly owned subsidiary for its K-12 school learning initiative – MindChampion Learning Systems Limited (MLSL), provides curriculum based holistic range of education learning solutions to private schools in India under the nGuru brand. The product portfolio includes technology-driven classroom solutions, labs, assessment solutions, career guidance and counselling programs, and courseware solutions for IT, Maths, Science and English.



As the Most Trusted Training Brand in India for 5th year in a row (Brand Trust Report, 2017), NIIT's learning and talent development solutions, continue to receive widespread recognition globally. NIIT has been named among the Top 20 Training Outsourcing Companies for the past twelve consecutive years by Training Industry, Inc. USA. Further, leading Indian ICT journal Dataquest has conferred upon NIIT the 'Top Training Company' award successively for the past 20 years, since the inception of this category. NIIT has also been featured as the 'Most Respected Education Company'- 2016 by leading financial magazine, Business World.

