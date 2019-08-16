With increasing cases of general health disorders and lifestyle illnesses reported each day, the Indian healthcare industry is estimated to reach $372 billion by 2022, according to a recent study by the government. The mounting cases are impelling individuals to dedicate a considerable share of their funds on medical expenses for themselves as well as their family members. Despite the planning, there may come a time, when no matter how prepared you are, a medical emergency with sizeable expenses may strike. To make you financially secure during such times of crisis Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv, offers personal loans for medical emergency to help you get the money you need, when you need it the most.



Speedy approvals and quick disbursals make Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan for Medical Emergency a reliable option in the times of need. Right from its application, document verification, approval and loan disbursal process, the entire experience is quite hassle-free and convenient. You can expect loan approval in five minutes and funds are disbursed into your bank account within a 24-hour timeline enabling you to completely concentrate on your family welfare in the time of emergency. You can avail a medical emergency loan of up to Rs.25 lakh that can take care of all your hospital expenses and post-hospitalization healthcare needs. The loan can also be customized to suit your favorable loan repayment needs. Its flexible repayment characteristic allows you to repay through a tenor ranging up to 60 months, varying according to your financial comfort.



The online application feature of Bajaj Finserv’s medical emergency loan allows you to save your precious time and apply for financial assistance anytime and anywhere ensuring the optimum convenience. Besides, the document submission and verification process is minimal and user-friendly. All you need to submit are the following documents:

Previous two months’ salary slips

Bank account statement of your salary account of the last three months

Basic KYC documents

Employee card



You can also request for a personal pick up of these documents from a place of your convenience ensuring your maximum time is utilized in dealing with the urgent medical situation. The medical emergency loan by Bajaj Finserv is specially designed keeping in mind the needs of the applicant in the time of a health crisis. It equips you to completely support the monetary obligations on time, making the entire medical emergency episode relatively stress free.



With personal loans from Bajaj Finserv, you can deal with your medical emergencies more conveniently than ever.

About Bajaj Finance Limited



Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending arm of the Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 31 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company’s product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today. It is also the only NBFC in India with the international ‘BBB’ with stable outlook for long-term, by S&P Global Rating.



To know more, please visit: https://www.bajajfinserv.in