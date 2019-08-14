India born actress – Freida Pinto, along with global artists including Sir Elton John, Charlize Theron, Zara Larsson, Penélope Cruz, Annie Lennox, Ed Sheeran, David Oyelowo, Trevor Noah, Jennifer Garner, Thandie Newton, Diane Kruger, Simon Pegg, Neil Patrick Harris and Youssou N’Dour, among others, have signed an open letter to 7-year- olds promising to end AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria as epidemics by 2030 – the year the children will become adults.



The letter is a call to action for the world to step up the fight to end the three deadliest infectious diseases.

The letter reads: “Let’s be honest, we’re leaving you with a long to-do list – fighting injustice, promoting equality, protecting the planet. But, we promise you this: over the next 11 years, we are going to do everything we can to remove one thing from that list. Actually, we’ll remove three things: AIDS. Tuberculosis. Malaria. We will step up the fight, so you don’t have to.”



Celebrated players from France’s national football teams have also pledged their support, including Amandine Henry, the captain of the national women’s team, and Antoine Griezmann and Thomas Lemar from the national men’s team.



The open letter, which launches today encouraging the public to add their names, is in support of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, one of the world’s leading funders in the fight to end the three diseases as epidemics by 2030. Global artists, athletes and activists from around the world have already signed the letter in advance of the launch.



This year is a decisive moment in the fight against AIDS, TB and malaria. France will host the Global Fund’s Sixth Replenishment Conference in Lyon 10 October 2019, where world leaders, philanthropists and companies will gather to make pledges to the Global Fund. The Global Fund seeks to raise at least US$14 billion for the next three years to help save 16 million lives, cut the mortality rate from HIV, TB and malaria in half, and build stronger health systems by 2023.



“When global leaders signed on to the Sustainable Development Goals, they made a promise to end the epidemics of AIDS, TB and malaria by 2030. We are determined to make this a reality. By stepping up the fight, we can free the next generation from these terrible diseases,” said Peter Sands, Executive Director of the Global Fund.



The letter to 7-year -olds is supported by leading advocacy organization Global Citizen. From today, the public can take action by signing the letter for the chance to earn tickets to the Global Citizen Festival in New York in September 2019. The campaign is also being promoted worldwide through an outdoor advertising campaign generously supported by JCDecaux, the No. 1 outdoor advertising company worldwide.



To join us and make the promise, visit stepupthefight.org.



Signatories include: Amandine Henry, Annie Lennox, Antoine Griezmann, Baaba Maal, Charlize Theron, Cindy Bruna, Daniel Brühl, David Oyelowo, Diane Kruger, Ed Sheeran, Sir Elton John, Freida Pinto, Jennifer Garner, Laura Whitmore, Neil Patrick Harris, Naomie Harris, Ndileka Mandela, Noëlla Coursaris, Noom Diawara, Panti Bliss, Penélope Cruz, Richard Curtis, Sifiso Mlungwana, Simon Pegg, Stephen Fry, Stephen Merchant, Thandie Newton, Thomas Lemar, Trevor Noah, Vanessa Kingori, Vanessa Kirby, Will Poulter, Youssou N’Dour, Zara Larsson, Zonke.

The Global Fund is a partnership designed to accelerate the end of AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria as epidemics. As an international organization, the Global Fund mobilizes and invests more than US$4 billion a year to support programs run by local experts in more than 100 countries. In partnership with governments, civil society, technical agencies, the private sector and people affected by the diseases, we are challenging barriers and embracing innovation.

