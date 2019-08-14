Kalpataru, India’s leading premium and luxury real estate developer, announced the launch of new luxury tower ‘Camellia’ amidst the existing 5.4 acre project Kalpataru Paramount, located close to Kapurbawdi, Thane (W).

Camellia is the 3rd tower to be launched at Kalpataru Paramount and offers 3 configurations for 2 BHK luxury apartments across 33 floors. The project incorporates several innovative, state-of-art design features including the unique ‘Chamfered Triangle’ design. The towers are built in the shape of a chamfered triangle which is a triangle with ﬂattened corners. This shape ensures that each room has an independent view and that no window looks on into another apartment. Each apartment has three open sides that provide breathtaking views, an ingress for ample natural lighting and effective cross- ventilation.

Designed by renowned architect Kiran Kapadia and landscaping done by Singapore based Tectonix Limited, the project has class leading amenities, including 2 clubhouses, an infinity pool, toddlers pool and poolside cabana, gym and spa, fitness centre, multiple activity and indoor games room, children’s play area, multipurpose court and a party hall.

The project is situated at prime location on the main road, just off the Kapurbawdi Circle, ensuring seamless connectivity and access to several prominent shopping, healthcare, educational and other lifestyle facilities. The project is close to the upcoming metro stations on Line 4 to Wadala, Metro Line 4A to Gaimukh connecting to Line 10 to Mira Road, Metro Line 5 to Kalyan-Bhiwandi and Thane circular railway, besides Ghodbunder Road and Thane railway station, offering residents easy connectivity options to Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and the rest of Thane.



The project has been registered as Paramount A bearing MahaRERA Registration No. P51700004031, Paramount B bearing MahaRERA Registration No.P51700004741 and Paramound D bearing MahaRERA Registeration No. P51700021474, further details available at website: http://maharera.mahaonline.gov.in

About Kalpataru

Kalpataru is one of India’s leading real estate companies. A recipient of several global awards in design and quality, Kalpataru has created defining landmarks that have set new standards in real estate development for fifty years. From building Mumbai’s tallest residential tower in the 1970s, a record that stood for the next over quarter century, to introducing the concept of 1.5 and 2.5 bedroom homes, to building Asia’s first and world’s sixth Platinum LEED certified building, to being among the earliest adopters of eco-friendly construction methodologies, Kalpataru’s projects are today vibrant lifespaces for thousands of satisfied families, and ever growing. Built on the strong value set of ethics, quality, prudence, humility, respect and transparency, Kalpataru’s projects spread across multiple cities and have redefined the skylines of the cities which they proudly adorn. Kalpataru Limited is part of the Kalpataru Group, one of India's leading conglomerates with interests spanning Real Estate, Power Transmission and Distribution, Civil Infrastructure and Logistics.

For more information on the company, please visit our website at http://www.kalpataru.com/