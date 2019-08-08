Revolutionizing India’s tyre market, the pioneer of Radial technology, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd today announced the launch of TREEL Sensors, a one of a kind technology-based tool geared towards smart monitoring and maintenance of tyres. The launch strengthens JK Tyre’s position in the Indian market for its High Performance Truck/Bus and Passenger Car Radials.

An industry first move to deliver advanced mobility solutions to commercial and passenger vehicle owners, the launch of TREEL Sensors is an outcome of JK Tyre’s recent financial acquisition in TREEL Mobility Solutions Pvt Ltd, a start-up venture. It is also a testimony to JK Tyre’s commitment towards driving innovation within the Indian tyre industry while also nurturing the country’s startup ecosystem.

Speaking on the launch, Dr. Raghupati Singhania, Chairman & Managing Director, JK Tyre & Industries said, “Being the pioneers of Radials in India, we have done it yet again by introducing ‘Smart Tyre’ as an extension to our initiative of providing mobility solutions to both Commercial and Passenger vehicle owners. The introduction of TREEL Sensors is the first such high-tech move towards creating a Smart Tyre in Indian markets. It provides an enhanced value proposition to vehicle owners, particularly fleets, by reducing their operational costs. Underscoring our commitment to ‘Make in India’, TREEL Sensors are designed, developed and manufactured in our Pune facility and are already in use by fleet owners as part of a countrywide pilot.”

Maintaining optimal tyre pressure not only helps the environment but also provides greater safety on road, a cause JK Tyre has always espoused. Aimed to address this, the Company has introduced Tyre Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by offering TREEL Sensors, which monitor the tyre’s vital statistics, including pressure and temperature. The information collected by this smart monitoring system is relayed on a real-time basis to the vehicle owner’s smartphone via Bluetooth on to a mobile application, thus allowing for early detection of issues and deployment of timely preventive measures to avoid them. With the help of TPMS, TREEL Sensors also deliver higher fuel efficiency. In addition, the technology enhances tyre life and minimizes operational expenses.

This transformative technology is a bold step forward by the company in making the tyre truly intelligent and interactive, and providing tailor-made mobility for the needs of India’s digitally savvy vehicle owners. The future of auto is technology-driven, and JK Tyre is making significant strides towards bringing smart integration between driver, vehicle and tyres.

TREEL Sensors are now commercially available at more than 700 dealerships across India. JK Tyre also plans to sell the technology solution online via an exclusive e-commerce sales channel to end customers.

To learn more about TREEL Sensors, please visit – https://treel.in/

About JK Tyre & Industries Limited

Part of the JK Organisation, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd is a leading tyre manufacturer in India and amongst the top 25 manufacturers in the world with a wide range of products catering to diverse business segments in the automobile industry. JK Tyre is the only tyre manufacturer in India to be included in the list of Superbrand in 2019, the seventh time the honour has been conferred upon the company.



JK Tyre has global presence in over 105 countries across six continents, backed by production support from 12 plants – 9 in India and 3 in Mexico. Currently, the capacity across all its plants is about 35 million tyres per annum. In April 2016, JK Tyre acquired Cavendish India Limited from Birla Tyres. With this acquisition, the company added three modern plants to its portfolio taking the total count to 12. The acquisition helped the tyre major foray into the two/three wheeler segment as well. In 2018, the company inaugurated its state-of-the-art ‘Global Research & Technology Centre’ – ‘Raghupati Singhania Centre of Excellence’ (RPSCOE) at Mysuru.



Pioneers of radial technology, JK Tyre produced the first radial tyre in 1977 and is currently the market leader in Truck Bus Radial segment. With over three decades of technological innovation, JK Tyre offers tyre for entire range of passenger and commercial vehicles, starting from a 3 kg two-wheeler tyre to a 3.5 ton OTR tyre. In 2019, the Company achieved a remarkable feat by entering the coveted Limca Book of Records with the country’s largest off-the-road tyre – VEM 045.



JK Tyre & Industries Ltd has a strong network of 4000 dealers and over 450 dedicated Brand shops called as Steel Wheels and Xpress Wheels providing complete solutions to its customers.