JewelMaze, an online Fast Fashion Jewelry marketplace has raised USD 4 MN from Brand Capital, the strategic investment arm of Bennett Coleman and Co. Ltd. The business has grown for the past 2 years and the fund infusion will propel rapid expansion and widen their product base.

Says Ritesh Barbhaya, CEO – JewelMaze, "The funding is the result of the brand’s focus on delivering quality products and building an online community with a robust ecosystem committed to delight the customer. We are very pleased to have Brand Capital as an investor which in turn provides us access to the BCCL platform enabling us to reach a wider audience."

Adds, Sam Subramaniam, CEO, Brand Capital, "Brand Capital continues to encourage ambitious entrepreneurs and we believe that this partnership will create a destination for young India to continuously upgrade to the latest fashion jewelry trends.”

The brand has successfully executed more than 2 lakh orders and continues to build a vibrant community of customers. JewelMaze houses an array of quality products with latest designs at affordable prices and is transforming into India’s fashion jewelry shopping destination. One of the key focus areas for JewelMaze is to provide a platform for jewelry designers to showcase their creations and connect with manufacturers, re-sellers, whole sellers and exporters in an otherwise fractured and unorganized industry.

JewelMaze plans to leverage 4 decades of rich and successful experience in the fashion jewelry arena. This along with the technology platform gives it an opportunity and an un-paralleled advantage to bring together the best brands and manufacturers on one platform to offer the latest and upcoming fashion jewelry trends at the most affordable price for the end customer without any compromise on the product quality. The partnership with Brand Capital has set the ball rolling in that direction. The brand has launched an app that is available on Google Play Store.

About JewelMaze Pvt. Ltd.

JewelMaze is a fashion jewelry brand which runs a vertical marketplace. JewelMaze has an exclusive flagship store in Mumbai. The brand is currently listed on all major horizontal marketplaces mainly Amazon, Flipkart, Shopclues, Snapdeal and many more.

For more information kindly visit the website: https://www.jewelmaze.com/