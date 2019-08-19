A felicitation ceremony was held at the IL&FS Skills headquarters, on 29th July, for the first batch of Indo-Japan Technical Intern Training Program (TITP), who reached Japan on 30th July 2019.



Mr. Ashish Jain, CEO, Healthcare Sector Skill Council, Mr. Anand Deswal, Deputy Head, NSDC, Mr. RCM Reddy, MD and CEO, IL&FS Skills, Mr. Ketul Acharya, COO, IL&FS Skills and Vandana Bahri, Vice-President, IL&FS Skills, were present to grace the event. They wished success to the interns for their Japan assignments and appreciated the efforts of TITP Project Team for extending support towards this endeavour.



The young interns, Sanjana, 22-year-old from Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand and Manisha, 23-year-old from Rewari, Haryana, were felicitated in the presence of their parents. Their parents mentioned how proud they felt for their children; the transformation that they witnessed in their children over the past few months has been remarkable. They expressed their gratitude towards IL&FS Skills for not only safeguarding their children’s career but also ensuring their safety throughout their stay in Japan.



Under TITP, these candidates received training in Geriatric Care course for a period of six months and were additionally oriented towards the customs and tradition of Japanese culture as part of their pre-departure training. During their training, they also received an internship at a premium old-age home in Gurgaon for a period of one month.



They will be working in the city of Nara at a leading caregiving facility for a period of 3 years. Each of these interns will draw a monthly package of 1.68 Lakhs JPY with a provision of paid accommodation support. They will also receive an overtime allowance of 25% above their package for every additional hour worked, and on weekends, these rates rise to 35%. In addition, they are entitled to receive an annual bonus of 50,000 JPY along with yearly appraisals as per company policy. Furthermore, cash awards are rewarded to students who prefer to continue pursuing higher studies in Japanese Language.



In the congratulatory remarks, Mr. Ashish Jain, CEO of HSSC said, “The interns sound more confident in Japanese as compared to their native language and that truly reflects the passion they have towards their profession.” Mr. Anand Deswal added, “The world is their oyster. The profession of a care-giver is recognized worldwide and not just in Japan.” Addressing the interns, he further cited, “Remember, you are not doing this only for yourself but for your parents, your family, and your community. You are at the same time a representative of our nation and you carry huge responsibility in your shoulders.”



Mr. RCM Reddy added, “The passion that you have shown towards this profession is rarely seen in students nowadays, most of them leave in between, but you carried on somehow and that is the mark of real courage, perseverance, and determination. It’s all about confidence and hard work, if you have these two, you can go anywhere in the world.”



IL&FS Skills has been facilitating skill training for more than a decade to enable youth to learn technical skills as well as access jobs in India and abroad. IL&FS Skills have been working with various Central and State Governments, leading private companies, and individuals to train 1.8 million candidates for various placement-linked jobs. The company is currently expanding the opportunity to other Indian students willing to make their career in Japan.