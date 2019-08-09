Leaders in water and environment management solutions, Ion Exchange (India) Limited, today announces the launch of its new Research & Development Centre at Patancheru in Telangana. The centre will focus on the company’s Chemicals, Resins and Membranes business. It will also provide technical and scientific support to the company’s existing technology and engineering segments for designing new processes and products.



With an investment of around INR 300 million, the R&D Centre will develop new resins, membranes, polymers and speciality chemical technologies related to water, waste water treatment, process separation and purification, speciality process application and catalysis. The microbiology lab within the centre will lay emphasis on enzyme research and application specifically for the textile and food & beverage industry. Many of these products will be import substitutes with very large potential for enhancing the company’s exports.



This state-of-the-art R&D centre is spread over 24,000 sq ft and certified by the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR). It includes latest analytical instruments and is manned by a team of highly qualified and experienced researchers.



Speaking during the inauguration of the R&D centre, Mr. Rajesh Sharma, Chairman and Managing Director, Ion Exchange (India) Limited said, “Ion Exchange has been in the forefront of R&D in water and waste water management since 1965. Being pioneers in this industry we have been investing a significant portion of our revenues in research and new technology development thereby maintaining our leadership in markets we serve. Our new R&D centre which is an expansion of our current research and development facility in Hyderabad and Navi Mumbai, will provide an impetus to enhance our competitiveness not only in India but globally. Through our innovations and R&D initiatives we will continue to ‘Make in India’ cutting edge sustainable solutions for industries, institutions, homes and communities.”



With continued innovations, the new R&D centre will offer newer solutions to Ion Exchange customers in India and across geographies it serves.

A pioneer of water treatment in India with a legacy spanning over five decades, Ion Exchange (India) Limited is recognised internationally as a premier company in water and environment management.



Ion Exchange is among the largest environment solution providers, one of very few companies worldwide with a complete range of technologies, products and comprehensive 24/7 service support. This enables the company to offer total solutions for every sector of society – industries, homes and communities.



With sales, production and service footprints across the globe, Ion Exchange serves its markets with a sustained focus on customer satisfaction, technological innovation and dedicated service. Their capability to deliver comprehensive solutions with complete technical support makes them a partner to depend on.



The company’s first R&D Centre established in 1965 is the oldest in the water segment in India. Since then, they have developed a host of products & technologies enabling them to retain their leadership in innovation & quality. Ion Exchange R&D Centres are located in Maharashtra and Telangana State. The newly inaugurated R&D centre at Patancheru, Telangana is a significant expansion of the existing facility.



Specialists in water and waste water treatment, Ion Exchange offers total water and environment management solutions for all sectors – infrastructure, industry, institutions, municipal, homes and communities, urban and rural.



360o environment management adds value across the entire circuit – from influent water through potable and industrial process water to effluent/sewage treatment and water recycle for zero discharge and waste to energy projects for solid waste management.



Manufacturer of world class ion exchange resins for water and non-water speciality applications, membranes, water treatment chemicals and speciality process chemicals, in ISO 9001, 14001 and OHSAS 18001 certified facilities.



Design and supply of water, process liquid, waste water treatment, water recycle plants – packaged, pre-engineered and custom-built, on turnkey, BOT and EPC basis.



