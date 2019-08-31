Having a life insurance policy, health insurance cover, mutual funds portfolio and equity investments are considered to be priorities by individuals while planning their finances. But with evolving lifestyles, equal importance is being given to finances dedicated towards refining one’s overall wellness and wellbeing. Finances planned for lifecare services enable you to take care of concerns that are lifestyle wellness or cosmetic treatment-oriented; as well as address the medical concerns and procedures that are not incorporated in your regular health insurance cover.



For this purpose, Bajaj Finance Ltd., the lending and investment arm of Bajaj Finserv, offers LifeCare Finance to take care of all your financial requirements towards lifecare services and is additionally featured with an easy to pay back EMI option.



Bajaj Finserv LifeCare Finance is now available in over 2,700 clinics or hospitals across the country covering 174 treatments. Patients can now avail instant loans ranging from Rs. 7000 to Rs. 4.5 lakhs with the facility to pay through the Bajaj Finserv EMI facility.



The existing Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card holders can walk into any partnered clinic, swipe their card and avail the needful treatment. Whereas the non-card holders can get an instant approval via submission of basic KYC documentation to the representative stationed at the partnered clinic and access the required treatment. Some of the essential treatments covered under LifeCare Finance by Bajaj Finserv are:



Hair Restoration procedures

Cancer Care treatments

Dental Procedures

IVF & other Maternity Treatments

Bariatric surgeries and Weight loss-oriented treatments

Cardiac Care treatments

Laparoscopy

Oncology procedures

Orthopedic treatments

General Surgeries

General Cosmetic procedures



The Bajaj Finserv LifeCare Finance option will act as a financial savior for your various health and wellness expenses without disturbing your financial planning. While the easy EMI repayment option stands as the most crucial benefit to be enjoyed by the users, the other key elements that make this lifecare finance solution as the most important, suitable and practical option are:



Loan of up to Rs. 4.5 lakh is available to cover your medical expenses that too via easy EMIs with the use of the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card .

The loan is instantly approved either through an online submission or you can just walk-in and submit the basic documents to the in-house Bajaj Finserv representative.

Availability of flexible tenor options suiting to your financial calculations with the maximum repayment tenor of up to 1 year.

You can pay off your entire loan amount anytime post your first EMI without any additional charges.



Anyone between the age group of 21 years – 60 years can plan their lifecare needs with the support of LifeCare Finance by Bajaj Finserv with minimum documentation and maximum user benefits.

About Bajaj Finance Limited



Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending arm of the Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 36 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company’s product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today. It is also the only NBFC in India with the international ‘BBB’ with stable outlook for long-term, by S&P Global Rating.



To know more, please visit: https://www.bajajfinserv.in