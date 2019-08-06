Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF), the philanthropic arm of Hyundai Motor India Ltd today announced the commencement of theis one of the key pillars of Hyundai Motor’s global CSR Campaign that actively advocates Road Safety for both drivers and pedestrians.

Commenting on the 5th Phase of Safe Move – Mega Road Safety Campaign, Mr. S.S. Kim, MD & CEO, HMIL said, “Being a global automaker, we believe in giving back to society. Children are the Change makers and educating them from budding stage will give them a progressive direction for a brighter future. We are overwhelmed and motivated with the Safe Move Campaign response over the years and 2019 marks the 5th phase of Mega Road Safety Campaign. We are confident that the Safe move program will provide a new dimension and sustain the culture of road safety for both drivers and pedestrians on the Indian roads developing a culture of safe driving within communities.”



Safe Move- Mega Road Safety Campaign in its 5th Phase will reach out to 100 schools with ratio of 50:50 Government and Public Schools in 12 cities including Delhi NCR, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, Kochi, Ahmedabad, Ranchi, Ludhiana, Jaipur, Bhopal, Lucknow and Guwahati through interactive learning techniques such as a skit on road safety to generate awareness on Road Safety and Traffic Rules among students.

In 2019 Mega Road Safety Campaign, a thematic Skit performance in schools has been curated with performance of Two Birds (Characters) narrating the nuances of life by giving real time examples on environment and Road Safety. The Skit has humor and knowledge sharing for students along with high engagement and competitive games. The Skit content is localized as per regional languages for high engagement of students.

In addition to this, Mall Contact Program will be conducted in 10 Malls across 5 cities (Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad, and Kochi) through a distinct road safety flash mob activity along with many engrossing fun-filled games to engage children. Hyundai believes that it's important to instill the right education on road safety in children from an early age to enable them to become more matured and responsible citizens.

Over last four phases of the program, Hyundai Motor India Foundation has successfully reached out to 260,000 students across 392 schools, around 235,000 Mall visitors and 23,000 Residents. The program enrolled 146 RWA’s and also reached out to 35,000 visitors during the popular Krackerjack Karnival in New Delhi.