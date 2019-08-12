Rummy Passion

Online Rummy is a brainstorming game, and since the day it has transformed digitally, people have shown immense interest in the game. The game is legalized in India and is quite simple to learn and play.



Fundamentals of Online Rummy



The 13-Card Rummy Game is played on 2-player table with one deck of cards and on 6-player table with two decks of cards. When players get seated, cards are distributed to them. Every player upon his/her turn has to draw a card from the open/closed pile. After that, a player must also discard a card to the open pile as well. Though players can’t have a look at the cards in the closed pile, open pile with discarded cards is very noticeable.



Types of Rummy Variations



Rummy Passion offers one of the most popular variants of rummy – Points Rummy, Pool Rummy, and Deals Rummy. Here’s a brief about these variants:

Points Rummy – Points Rummy is the most popular variant, as the game proceeds very fast. In this variation of the game, each card has points and carry a fixed value. At the end of the game, the player who has the least points will be declared as the winner.

Pools Rummy – Players seated at the table ‘pool in’ money to begin playing the game. The goal of this game variation is to collect the least points. When the deal is over, the player with the minimum points wins the game. All losing players collect points based on the cards dealt in their hands. Players who hold points up to (101 or 201) are eliminated. Eventually, all players are eliminated, except one who has the lowest score and is the winner.

Deals Rummy – Players in Deals Rummy play each hand having the same number of chips. Also, as the number of deals is fixed in this rummy variant, so the player who wins all the chips at the closure of each deal is declared as the winner. When the game begins, each player is assigned a defined number of chips with which they have to play. When all the fixed deals end, the player who has the highest number of chips is the winner.

How to Win the Rummy Game? To win the rummy game, players have to form a pure sequence, another sequence (pure or impure), and the rest can be a sequence and/or a set. If you are determined to win the game, it is important to know the basics that are:



Rummy Terms to Learn

2-Player/6-Player Table – There are two types of virtual tables – 2 players table and 6 players table. While on 2-player table only 2 players can take a seat, it need not be necessary that all 6 players have to be present on 6 player table. Even if 2 players are seated on the table, the game will start after a defined time.



– There are two types of virtual tables – 2 players table and 6 players table. While on 2-player table only 2 players can take a seat, it need not be necessary that all 6 players have to be present on 6 player table. Even if 2 players are seated on the table, the game will start after a defined time. Deck of Cards – One deck of cards consists of 52 cards and one printed Joker card. The 52 cards are further divided into 13 cards, and each consists of 4 different suits – Clubs, Hearts, Spades, and Diamonds. Each suit is numbered from 2 to 10, and a Jack, Queen, King, and Ace.



– One deck of cards consists of 52 cards and one printed Joker card. The 52 cards are further divided into 13 cards, and each consists of 4 different suits – Clubs, Hearts, Spades, and Diamonds. Each suit is numbered from 2 to 10, and a Jack, Queen, King, and Ace. Cards and its Points – Four cards – Jack, Queen, King, and Ace, consists of 10 points each. All other cards have the same point value as that of the face value. The Ace can be considered as the No.1 card and also after the King, but it would always have 10 points.



– Four cards – Jack, Queen, King, and Ace, consists of 10 points each. All other cards have the same point value as that of the face value. The Ace can be considered as the No.1 card and also after the King, but it would always have 10 points. Jokers – Printed and Wild Card – Each deck of cards has a one printed Joker Card. After the cards are distributed to the players, a random card is turned upside from the left-over cards that are further used as a Wild Card Joker. NOTE – Both types of Joker Cards serve the same purpose.

The Drop Option – There is no restriction to play the game until the end. A player can quit at the very first turn, called as a First Drop and will lose 20 points. One who goes for a Middle Drop will lose 40 points. In case a player declares a wrong show, he/she will lose 80 points, i.e., the highest value. NOTE – The Drop option is not available in Deals Rummy.

Strategies to Become a Top Rummy Player

Form a pure run as soon as possible. You can’t declare the game until you make a pure sequence.

Pick fewer cards from the Discard Pile, as that will give your competitor/s an idea of what sequences and/or sets you are trying to create.

Work on replacing the High-Value cards, i.e., Jack, Queen, King, and Ace with either Joker/s or Low-Value cards.

Check the sequences and/ or sets you have formed, before making a declaration, as giving a wrong declaration can cost you 80 points – the maximum value.

How to Play at Rummy Passion?



Getting started with the game of rummy is as simple as learning the alphabets of English! Just download the free Rummy Passion mobile app on your Smartphone, register and verify the email address, and start playing. In the case of cash games, KYC is mandatory. Rummy Passion offers both free and cash rummy games. If you are a novice player, you can start by playing Free Practice Games. Once you become an expert, you can play cash games on low cash tables and then gradually move to high stake tables.



Self-Regulation



Rummy Passion holds accountability towards each rummy player. The site has chosen Self-Regulation feature to accomplish its goals and become the world-class rummy gaming platform. With this, players can enjoy fair and responsible gaming. Some highlights of Self-Regulation include –

The site doesn’t allow players under 18 as also those residing in restricted states to indulge in rummy games.

Also, the site’s RNG software has been tested and certified by one of the leading international testing organizations – iTech Labs, Australia.

The site has also joined hands with TRF – a nonprofit self-regulatory organization. It aims to offer responsible gaming and set up high standards in software integrity.

Why KYC is Mandatory at Rummy Passion?



Rummy Passion has adopted certain safety measures, including KYC, to offer high-level security to the transactions done by players and all other sensitive information in the most suitable way. For this, the site asks for specific information such as name, email-id, contact number, PAN, address proof, and bank details. It’s just to validate players’ identity and make sure players’ rummy experience goes uninterrupted.



To Sum Up



