"Music is a therapy to attain peace and positivity. Apeksha Music promises you the kind of music that will touch your soul," says father/daughter duo Ajay Jaswal & Apeksha Jaswal.

With a successful run of Apeksha Films & Apeksha News Network, Ajay Jaswal & Apeksha Jaswal takes yet another revolutionary step with the launch of Apeksha Music, "Music is important for creativity. Music fuels the mind and thus it fuels our creativity. A creative mind allows to make great discoveries and innovations."



The launch saw the presence of Shaan, Shahid Mallya, Naqash Aziz, Lalit Pandit, Deepak Pandit, Shravan Rathod, Sameer Sen, Aman Trikha, Mamta Sharma, Aamir (Imran Khan),Mukesh Rish, Bhavya Pandit, Pratichee Mohapatra, Suresh Thomas, Lizaa Malik, Vishal Srivastav, Dr.Aneel Murarka, Nandini Singh, Shanthipriya, Sabyasachi Shatapathy, Arshi Khan, Rakesh Paul, Hansa Singh, Romil Chaudhary, Aziz Zee, Anjaan Bhattacharya, Jaswir Kaur, Nandita Puri, Aditya Singh Rajput, Prashant Virendra Sharma, Rakesh Paul, Aziz Zee, Yogesh Lakhani, Smita Gondkar, Shahbaz Khan, Arshi Khan & many more eminent personalities.

Under the prestigious banner of Apeksha Music, Ajay Jaswal & Apeksha Jaswal will launched the audio of 4 songs with renowned artists – Nakash Aziz, Shaan, Shahid Mallya.

Apart from the launch of 4 audios, Apeksha Music will also launch 14 more songs in the span of coming 4 months

“Apeksha Music” focus lies to contribute many fresh talents – each brilliant in its own creative fields. "Yes, Apeksha Music will be home to the most loved & commercially successful artist but we want to encourage fresh talent as well. There are so many talented artistes coming to Mumbai to pursue their dream but having to leave because they couldn't cut it in the big city. They have the talent, but nowhere to perform and connect with the right audience. I want to give them a chance to showcase their work and connect them with the audiences."

With the exemplary vision for Apeksha Music, founders- Ajay Jaswal & Apeksha Jaswal strive to reach phenomenal heights. With a focused, well thought of strategy, coupled with an intuitive mind, they aims to catapult Apeksha Music to multi-product, multi-functional company and a force to be reckoned with in the world music industry.

In the present landscape, Ajay Jaswal & Apeksha Jaswal are definitely one of the elite names in the business. Both father- daughter duo undoubtedly has the highly coveted dual qualities of being a respected dramatic.

About Apeksha Films

Since their inception in 1995, Apeksha Films has produced various television shows, web series and films. As the name says, ‘Apeksha’ means ‘expectation’; they have always aimed to ensure that their initiatives fulfill the entertainment expectations of their audience. Moreover, as a company, they believe it is their duty to be socially responsible. At Apeksha Films, showing compassion and thoughtfulness is at the heart of what they do. They take a moral stance on improving the world they live in, which will also allow everyone to leave a lasting mark that they hope, will be felt for generations to come.

Apeksha News Network

In a digitally connected world, it is so important to ensure that the news that reaches everyone is true to the fact and current. With this as their aim, they have introduced Apeksha News Network, wherein the audience can expect the true facts and the updates about latest happenings.



Both Ajay Jaswal & Apeksha Jaswal will set precedence and promote independent original Music.