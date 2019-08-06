Gramener , a leading data science and analytics storytelling company, has been named in Gartner Inc.’s “Market Guide for Data & Analytics Service Providers” published on 24th June 2019. (By Jorgen Heizenberg et al.,)



Few Key Findings From the Report

Most data and analytics external service providers (ESPs) have well-established capabilities and similar services and solutions. Differentiating between these providers is becoming more challenging, making the selection process more complicated.

ESPs with repeatable, robust and proven data and analytics platforms, solutions, accelerators and frameworks can help accelerate implementations with a more predictable and measurable “asset based” consulting approach. But these assets are not always architected to integrate, scale or operate with the larger enterprise tech stack.

Demand for data and analytics solutions to incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) will continue to grow. However, the largest need is still for data and analytics core capabilities, while strategic services and industry expertise remain top evaluation criteria.