Strengthening its promise of celebrating ‘The Beauty of Simplicity’, Fairfield by Marriott announces Fairfield 500, a specially curated offer for guests to get a little extra during their stay. Having swiftly earned the reputation of providing consistent, uncomplicated and reliable service at an exceptional value, the brand guarantees a hassle free stay to business travelers on a budget. Fairfield by Marriott appeals to the clued-in to detail guest by offering all the simplest things – beautifully presented.



Offering just the right services at the right price points, the newly introduced offer proposes that guests can avail a credit of INR 500/- per room per night on booking at any participating Fairfield by Marriott properties in India. Guests can redeem the credit across a gamut of services including laundry, spa, dining outlets (food & beverage), Corner Market (Fairfield’s in-house convenience store), room service, and much more!



The experience continues to be backed by the Fairfield Guarantee – from its complimentary, hot breakfast to a great night’s sleep. Creating an environment that focuses on the warmth and simplicity of delivering an inviting and seamless experience, the brand promises to go above and beyond to deliver if a guest is not satisfied with their stay. It’s that simple! Guaranteed.



The offer is valid till December 2019, to know more please visit https://fairfield.marriott.com/

About Fairfield by Marriott



Fairfield by Marriott is designed to deliver a seamless stay through trusted service and warm, inviting spaces. In addition to complimentary Wi-Fi and hot breakfast, Fairfield offers thoughtfully designed rooms and suites that provide separate living, working and sleeping areas. With 1,000 properties around the globe, Fairfield is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the new name of Marriott’s travel program replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz- Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest® (SPG). The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com. For more information or reservations, visit www.fairfieldinn.com, become a fan on Facebook or follow @FairfieldHotels on Twitter.