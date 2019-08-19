After the success of organizing the largest cycling event of the city over the past few years, Embassy Group, India’s leading real estate developer announces the 6th Edition of ‘Embassy Pedal for the Planet’. The event is scheduled to be held at Embassy Springs, Devanahalli in Bengaluru on Sunday, August 25, 2019. Steering towards being Bengaluru’s largest cycling event, “Embassy Pedal for the Planet” aims at promoting cycling to work for a greener planet amidst a special eco-friendly edition of Sunday Soul Sante.

Through this initiative, Embassy invites every passionate cyclist to partake in interesting cycling races for both men and women such as ProElite ride covering a distance of 40 kms which is open to all, aged 16 years and above, 25 kms Amateur ride for participants aged above 14 years; 15 km fun ride open to all above 14 years, 8 km fun ride open for the youth below 18 years and 1 km fun ride open for kids below 10 years old. The event will also have bicycles on rent, to encourage participants to rent their choice of bicycles on the spot and be a part of the city’s largest cyclothon.

Popular Kannada Movie Star & Cycling enthusiast Diganth Manchale will participate in the 40K pro elite category as well. Remarking on the event, Diganth said, "I am extremely happy to be a part of this event which promotes cycling. It is the need of the hour with increasing levels of pollution and traffic. I have taken to cycling a couple of years ago and is a great stress buster as well. Look forward to pedalling for the planet with you'll on the 25th of August at Embassy Springs."

Commenting on the initiative Aditya Virwani, COO, Embassy Group, said, "At Embassy, we intend to enhance and enrich lives of people through our well thought initiatives for a cause. ‘Embassy Pedal for the Planet’ is one such initiative through which we aim at promoting sustainable and green living. Cycling is not only a great way to stay fit but also reduce vehicular emissions to a large extent. I am sure, through this initiative, we will see more people cycling to work or leisure and contributing towards a greener planet."

This special edition of ‘Embassy Pedal for the Planet’ with Hero Cycles as the title sponsor, will see an eco-friendly Sunday Soul Sante flea market with over 100 curated stalls showcasing various green and sustainable products. Additionally, the event will be pet-friendly and include invigorating live music performances, an ethical fashion show by Prasad Bidapa, interesting games for kids and food stalls making it a fun outing for one and all.

Speaking on the initiative Harish Rao, Co-Founder, Sunday Soul Sante, said, "Sunday Soul Sante is delighted to be a part of Embassy’s Pedal for the planet which is such a meaningful initiative. It’s a great platform to showcase sustainable ideas & products created by artisans & entrepreneurs who care about the planet."

As done in the previous editions the proceeds raised during this one-day event will be donated to Colours of Life, a non-profit organization that empowers the lives of more than 7000 children through holistic education initiatives across 19 Government schools.

Please visit https://www.embassyindia.com/pedalfortheplanet/ to register @ Pedal for the Planet 2019.

About Embassy

Founded in 1993, Embassy Group is one India's largest real estate conglomerates with a broad portfolio of over 54 million Sq. Ft. of prime commercial, residential and industrial space in India. Across all asset classes, Embassy lays strong emphasis on high standards of quality, delivery, world class service environmental management and safety. Embassy has partnered with global investors including Blackstone and Warburg Pincus at the group and project levels. In many areas, Embassy has been a pioneer of new practices; Embassy was a sponsor of India's first REIT, the largest office REIT in the Asia pacific. As an extension if its vision to create world class urban infrastructure, the company has also contributed in the field of education. The Group's community outreach program empowers over 7000 children across 17 schools to create a positive social impact in urban India.

