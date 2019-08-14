Embassy Group, India’s leading real estate developer and Cerner Corporation, a global health platform and innovation company, have created a consortium of corporates and NGOs to enhance the health and hygiene conditions of 62 Government Schools in Bangalore.



Under the Corporate Connect Program, Embassy Office Parks aims to bring together Business Park tenants with aligned Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) mandates and experienced non-profits to address a diverse number of challenges faced in Government Schools.



Since 2016, Cerner and Embassy have worked together to provide free health check-ups and maintained a medical record for more than 4000 students of 14 Embassy adopted Government Schools. With attendance levels in schools dropping, recurring conditions noted each year, and a general lack an understanding of preventative measures to combat common health problems, Embassy and Cerner invited other organizations to join them in combatting these issues in a holistic manner.



Embassy Group signed an MoU with Cerner and Bangalore North Round Table Trust to implement a seven-step Health & Hygiene approach in 14 Government Schools. This includes introducing preventative health awareness sessions throughout the academic year, distribution of health kits, annual check-ups that test children for health problems including dental and vision. The program also offers medical treatments and distribution of nutritional supplements three times a week. Together, they will also ensure availability of safe drinking water and provide clean and hygienic surroundings to students through daily school and toilet maintenance.



In addition, Cognizant and Careworks Foundation have joined this consortium to complement these interventions. Cognizant, through its employee volunteering program Outreach, has already distributed health and hygiene kits to 550 students across six of the targeted Government Schools and has conducted short awareness sessions for them. Careworks Foundation will be sponsoring health check-ups for students at some of these Government schools.



Talking about the consortium, Aditya Virwani, COO, Embassy Group said, “At Embassy, we strongly believe that collaboration in the CSR space is key to creating sustainable and in-depth impact amongst our communities. We are glad to partner with Cerner, BNRT and Cognizant to actively improve the health and hygiene conditions of Government School students, through meaningful interventions including daily maintenance of school premises and toilets.”



Kishan Srinivas, Director, Cerner said, “Our successful collaboration with Embassy Group began four years ago and continues to expand. Last year, Cerner and Embassy implemented the “Comprehensive School Health Program,” which is a preventative holistic health care program, and together we impacted the lives of around 4,000 children from Government Schools. This year, we are very excited to have Bangalore North Round Table Trust onboard as we aim to reach 2,500 children. It has been a great experience to work with Embassy and we look forward to a long-term association with both organisations.”



Raj Kiran, Chairman, Bangalore North Round Table Trust added, “We are delighted to work with Embassy and Cerner for this wonderful initiative to improve and maintain positive health conditions of children studying in Government Schools. Over the years, we have been involved in several infrastructure related projects in schools – this is a natural extension of our objective towards creating a holistic environment for underprivileged students to perform to the best of their abilities.”



In the last year, Embassy and Cerner jointly supported 3734 students with free health screenings, distributed 11,000 nutritional snacks weekly, provided 2000 children with health kits and ensured 714 students received free further treatment for their medical needs, across 14 of Embassy’s adopted Government Schools. Cerner and Embassy also jointly supported the daily maintenance of 141 toilets.

About Embassy



Founded in 1993, Embassy Group is one India's largest real estate conglomerates with a broad portfolio of over 54 million Sq. Ft. of prime commercial, residential and industrial space in India. Across all asset classes, Embassy lays strong emphasis on high standards of quality, delivery, world class service environmental management and safety. Embassy has partnered with global investors including Blackstone and Warburg Pincus at the group and project levels. In many areas, Embassy has been a pioneer of new practices; Embassy was a sponsor of India's first REIT, the largest office REIT in the Asia pacific. As an extension if its vision to create world class urban infrastructure, the company has also contributed in the field of education. The Group's community outreach program empowers over 7000 children across 17 schools to create a positive social impact in urban India.



About Embassy Office Parks



Embassy Office Parks is India’s first and only listed REIT comprises 25 million square feet (msf) of completed and operational commercial properties across India. With approximately 8 msf of on-campus development in the pipeline, the total portfolio spans 33 million square feet across seven Grade A office parks and four city-center office buildings in India’s best performing office markets of Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune and the National Capital Region (NCR). The portfolio is home to over 160 blue chip corporate occupiers, and comprises 75 buildings with strategic amenities, including two completed hotels, two under-construction hotels, and a 100MW solar park that supplies renewable energy to park tenants.



About Cerner



Cerner’s health technologies connect people and information systems at more than 27,500 contracted provider facilities worldwide dedicated to creating smarter and better care for individuals and communities. Recognized globally for innovation, Cerner assists clinicians in making care decisions and assists organizations in managing the health of their populations. The company also offers an integrated clinical and financial systems to help manage day-to-day revenue functions, as well as a wide range of services to support clinical, financial and operational needs, focused on people. For more information, visit Cerner.com, The Cerner Blog, The Cerner Podcast or connect on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or Twitter. Nasdaq: CERN. Smarter Care. Better Outcomes. Healthier You.



About Bangalore North Round Table Trust



Bangalore North Round Table Trust is a part of Bangalore North Round Table 25 and is a registered trust under the aegis of Round Table India. Round Table India is a body and movement of people, primarily young entrepreneurs and professionals under the age of 40, which has 270+ active chapters in India. BNRT25 is one of the 270 chapters and since its charter in 1971 has been one of the most active chapters in Round Table India. BNRT25 prides itself on having done innumerable number of projects for betterment of society. It is a transient organization where members retire at 40 but the fabric of doing creditable work has continued through more than 4 and half decades.